Mintlaw BC cruise to 8-0 success at Colony Colts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mintlaw BC recorded a comfortable 8-0 away win against Colony Colts 8-0 in the U17 B on Saturday.

Colony Colts manager Fraser Skene said his side paid the price for some defensive lapses.

He said: "Once again, we were very poor defensively, and you can't do that against strong opposition.

"Mintlaw's number seven ran the game; we never got near him."

Colony Colts have one draw and four losses over the last five games, while Mintlaw BC have two wins, two draws and one loss.

Mintlaw BC sit second in the table with Colony Colts in eighth spot.

Elsewhere in U17 B, Huntly FC defeated Kemnay FC 5-0 and Northstar CFC won 7-1 against Culter Deeside.