Dyce BC Whites make it four away wins on the spin by beating Westdyke Thistle

Dyce BC Whites continue to go from strength to strength in the U16 A.

Raymond Muirhead's side ran out 2-0 winners at Westdyke Thistle.

The Dyce BC Whites manager said: "It was a scrappy game where the lads had to show patience and got their reward with two goals and a clean sheet.

"That is now four away wins in a row. The lads seem to enjoy being on their travels."

The result means Dyce BC Whites are in second place, a point behind Dyce BC Blues who have a game in hand.

Westdyke Thistle are in eighth place with 11 points from 14 games.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 2-0 home win for Dyce BC Whites in March.

In the next game in the U16 A, Westdyke Thistle will take on Westdyke CC (away) on Tuesday, while Dyce BC Whites play Dyce BC Blues away.

Elsewhere in U16 A West End Reds picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle, Dyce BC Blues won 4-1 against Formartine United YFC and Cove YFC defeated Banchory Boys 4-1.