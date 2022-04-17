Dyce BC Whites make it four away wins on the spin by beating Westdyke Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dyce BC Whites make it four away wins on the spin by beating Westdyke Thistle

By Youth Football Project
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Westdyke Thistle

0

Dyce BC Whites

2

Dyce BC Whites continue to go from strength to strength in the U16 A.

Raymond Muirhead's side ran out 2-0 winners at Westdyke Thistle.

The Dyce BC Whites manager said: "It was a scrappy game where the lads had to show patience and got their reward with two goals and a clean sheet.

"That is now four away wins in a row. The lads seem to enjoy being on their travels."

The result means Dyce BC Whites are in second place, a point behind Dyce BC Blues who have a game in hand.

Westdyke Thistle are in eighth place with 11 points from 14 games.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 2-0 home win for Dyce BC Whites in March.

In the next game in the U16 A, Westdyke Thistle will take on Westdyke CC (away) on Tuesday, while Dyce BC Whites play Dyce BC Blues away.

Elsewhere in U16 A West End Reds picked up a narrow 2-1 victory against Bridge of Don Thistle, Dyce BC Blues won 4-1 against Formartine United YFC and Cove YFC defeated Banchory Boys 4-1.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

