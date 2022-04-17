Arron Paterson is hat-trick hero as Dyce BC Blues beat Formartine United YFC to continue winning run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arron Paterson hit a treble as Dyce BC Blues defeated Formartine United 4-1 at Rothienorman.

The result means Dyce BC Blues have seven straight wins in the U16 A.

Dyce BC Blues's coach John McLean said: "Not our best performance today against a strong Formartine team.

"The boys did well to grind out a win after going a goal down.

"A superb hat-trick from Arron Paterson and a late goal from Connor May gave us the three points.

"The boys have been great away from home all season, only drawing the first game of the season away to Cove."

Formartine United YFC have one win, one draw and three losses over the last five games, while Dyce BC Blues have five wins and and a goal difference of 26 goals for and 2 against.

Formartine United YFC are still in fifth place and Dyce BC Blues are on top of the table - one point ahead of Dyce BC Whites.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Dyce BC Blues in December.

Dyce BC Blues play Dyce BC Whites at home on Tuesday, while Formartine United YFC will take on Dyce BC Whites away on Thursday.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Whites defeated Westdyke Thistle 2-0, West End Reds picked up a narrow victory against Bridge of Don Thistle and Cove YFC won 4-1 against Banchory Boys.