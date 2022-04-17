Arron Paterson is hat-trick hero as Dyce BC Blues beat Formartine United YFC to continue winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arron Paterson is hat-trick hero as Dyce BC Blues beat Formartine United YFC to continue winning run

By Youth Football Project
April 17, 2022, 5:00 pm

ADJFA League A (Under-16s)

Formartine United YFC

1

Dyce BC Blues

4

Arron Paterson hit a treble as Dyce BC Blues defeated Formartine United 4-1 at Rothienorman.

The result means Dyce BC Blues have seven straight wins in the U16 A.

Dyce BC Blues's coach John McLean said: "Not our best performance today against a strong Formartine team.

"The boys did well to grind out a win after going a goal down.

"A superb hat-trick from Arron Paterson and a late goal from Connor May gave us the three points.

"The boys have been great away from home all season, only drawing the first game of the season away to Cove."

Formartine United YFC have one win, one draw and three losses over the last five games, while Dyce BC Blues have five wins and and a goal difference of 26 goals for and 2 against.

Formartine United YFC are still in fifth place and Dyce BC Blues are on top of the table - one point ahead of Dyce BC Whites.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Dyce BC Blues in December.

Dyce BC Blues play Dyce BC Whites at home on Tuesday, while Formartine United YFC will take on Dyce BC Whites away on Thursday.

Elsewhere in U16 A, Dyce BC Whites defeated Westdyke Thistle 2-0, West End Reds picked up a narrow victory against Bridge of Don Thistle and Cove YFC won 4-1 against Banchory Boys.

This article has been created automatically, working with our partner United Robots, as part of the Press and Journal’s commitment to local sport. To contact our team please email sport@ajl.co.uk

