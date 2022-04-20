Westdyke Thistle claim U18 A title with victory against Culter Boys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Westdyke Thistle defeated Culter Boys 9-1 to win the U18 A title.

The result leaves Thistle five points clear at the summit with one game left to play.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 8-0 home win for Westdyke Thistle in March.

Over their last five games, eighth-placed Culter Boys have one win and and four losses with a goal difference of 7 goals for and 30 against.

Over the same period, Westdyke Thistle have five wins and and a goal difference of 35 goals for and 4 against.

https://twitter.com/westdykecc/status/1516504924825305092

Elsewhere in U18 A, Dyce BC won against Thistle YFC 3-1.

https://twitter.com/westdykecc/status/1516506401165787136