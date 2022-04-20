Westdyke Thistle claim U18 A title with victory against Culter Boys

Westdyke Thistle defeated Culter Boys 9-1 to win the U18 A title.
The result leaves Thistle five points clear at the summit with one game left to play.
The last outing between the teams ended in a 8-0 home win for Westdyke Thistle in March.
Over their last five games, eighth-placed Culter Boys have one win and and four losses with a goal difference of 7 goals for and 30 against.
Over the same period, Westdyke Thistle have five wins and and a goal difference of 35 goals for and 4 against.
https://twitter.com/westdykecc/status/1516504924825305092
Elsewhere in U18 A, Dyce BC won against Thistle YFC 3-1.
https://twitter.com/westdykecc/status/1516506401165787136