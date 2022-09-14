Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s

By Sophie Goodwin
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove Youth United FC under-18s.
Cove Youth United FC under-18s.

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Cove Youth United FC under-18s head coach Kevan Blues, who hopes his side will be competing at the top end of the League A table in their final season of juvenile football.

Name: Kevan Blues

Position: Head coach

Team: Cove Youth United under-18s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 18s League A

Home pitch: Balmoral Stadium and Lochside Academy

Kit colours: Blue

How have you started this season?

We have only played one game so far –  it was a 7-1 win against Banchory Boys. It’s a good, comfortable start, and something we can build on.

How did last season go?

Last season was disappointing. It was a bit of a stop-start season for us. We had a lot of injuries, players missing and games postponed.

The season finished pretty early so it proved difficult to hold on to some of our players. Other clubs were circling for them because our season finished in March, which was far too early.

What are your expectations for this season?

The under-18s league is a bit of an unknown this season with teams withdrawing from the league and the A and B leagues being amalgamated.

We hope to be really successful. We’ve got a strong squad, so there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be at the top end of the table.

Where do you train? 

We train once a week at Balmoral Stadium and once a week at Lochside Academy. The facilities that we’ve got are the best in the city.

It’s a testament to our committee that we’re able to make use of those places. There’s a lot of teams to sort out, but the facilities that we have are just fantastic.

Cove Youth play their games at Balmoral Stadium or Lochside Academy.

The astroturf pitches mean the boys are getting to train all year round. Training is where the boys hone their skills so it’s great.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

We’ve got quite a lot of boys who play development football as well, with Highland League and amateur clubs.

Some of the lads in the team have been here since 7-a-side. Lewis Johnston, Lennon Hay and Jake Blues have been with us all the way through.

The bulk of the squad has been with us for three or four years, and then we’ve taken in another four or five players for this season. It’s a strong, talented squad.

Do you think the players will carrying on playing after juvenile football?

This year will be the last season for them here at Cove, so our ambition is to make sure the lads go on and play at a decent level when they leave us.

The hope is that because some of them are attached to Highland League or Junior clubs that there will be an opportunity for them there.

We’ve got strong ties with some amateur teams as well, so hopefully the boys will find somewhere to play should they want to at the end of this season.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

There needs to be better organisation with the ADJFA. Last season, many teams finished in March while other districts were playing into June and July.

I’m sure every club feels the same way about it and things like Covid didn’t help. It’s so difficult to keep the boys interest in football going when they were only playing 12 league games a season.

When the boys get to 16, 17 or 18 years old other things start to come into their life, so it is difficult – but, from my point of view, to keep them interested you need to play more games.

This weekend’s reports will appear on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Youth Football

Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Aboyne FC under-16's.
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Aboyne FC under-16s
Cove YFC's Innes Duncan, left, and Westdyke CC's Blair Smith. Picture by Chris Sumner
Juvenile football: Newmachar United, Formartine United YFC and Peterhead among early pacesetters
0
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s
Newmachar United go top of the table with 8-0 win against Huntly FC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s
Longside BC run out 9-3 winners against Portlethen SC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s
Formartine United YFC victorious against Stonehaven YFC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s
Culter Colts draw 3-3 at home to Cuminestown YAFC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s
Points shared in six-goal thriller between West End FC and Thistle YFC
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC under-18s
Corey Stevenson hits hat-trick as Northstar CFC win 4-0 at Kintore United

More from Press and Journal

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo by Sandy McCook.
NHS Highland says 'only most time-critical or high risk appointments will go ahead' on…
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay
0
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam
Post Thumbnail
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
man assaulted elgin
Man left seriously injured after being assaulted in Elgin town centre
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick
NHS Grampian reassures patients 'all planned care' will go ahead on day of Queen's…