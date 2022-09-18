This is what eating too much protein does to your body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
This is what eating too much protein does to your body

By Katie Wright
September 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Protein can be found in a range of different food.

You don’t need to be a nutrition expert to know that protein is an essential component of a healthy diet.

From Atkins to keto, a variety of diets promote a low-carb, protein-rich approach to eating, but did you know that consuming too much of it can be detrimental?

Even if you aren’t glugging protein powder shakes on a daily basis, it’s important to understand how to incorporate high-protein foods into your meals sensibly.

Here, nutritionists explain everything you need to know about protein.

What is protein?

“Protein is a macronutrient, second only to water in the body’s physical composition, and is essential for life,” says Suzie Sawyer, clinical nutritionist from Aminoscience (nhco-nutrition.co.uk). “It is the primary component of hair, muscles, skin, eyes and internal organs.”

Suzie Sawyer, clinical nutritionist from Aminoscience.

Our bodies need 20 amino acids, nine of which are essential because we can’t physically produce them, so we have to get them from food sources.

“Protein exists in various amounts in foods, including beans, lentils, tofu, chicken, grains, meat, poultry, nuts and seeds,” explains Lifesum (lifesum.com) nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt.

“Animal protein usually contains all of the nine essential amino acids and provides ‘full protein value’, while plant-based proteins rarely contain them all.”

However, if you’re vegan or vegetarian, you can reach the “full protein value” by combining two or more plant-based protein sources, such as soy, beans and grains.

Lifesum nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt.

What are the benefits of protein?

Protein has multiple functions within the brain and body.

“It’s needed for the production of hormones and brain neurotransmitters,” Sawyer says. “For the maintenance and repair of body tissue, the production of antibodies in the immune system, for energy metabolism and to produce haemoglobin, which helps transport nutrients around the body.”

It’s particularly important for those in a growth phase of life, says Svanfeldt: “Such as children, teenagers or during pregnancy. The elderly also have an increased need for protein, in order to prevent muscle breakdown.”

It’s key for fuelling athletic performance and helps to regulate appetite, she adds: “A balanced meal with fibre, protein and healthy fats can also help us stay fuller for longer.”

A balanced diet can help us stay fuller for longer. 

What are the dangers if you eat too much protein?

“When it comes to food and eating, balance is key – we should never eat only one macronutrient,” Svanfeldt says. “If too much protein is consumed, you will not have room for the carbohydrates and fat your body needs.”

Plus, loading up on, say, turkey breast and eggs without any carbs, limits your options in terms of energy: “Our bodies will use the protein as energy instead of using it for other tasks, such as cell growth.”

It’s important to choose your food carefully to make sure you’re getting all the essentials. 

What happens if you’re eating a surplus?

“Any excess protein is excreted via the urine,” Sawyer says. “Long-term excessively high protein intake may cause issues with the kidneys and it can increase the rate of calcium loss, which is a factor for women and bone health during the menopause.”

The good news is that most people are unlikely to be eating an excessive amount, Sawyer adds: “I see more cases of protein deficiency in my clinical practice than anything else, which causes many health issues, especially the muscle wasting disease, sarcopenia.”

Make sure you’re not including too much protein in your diet.

How much protein should you aim to eat?

The amount of protein required depends on your weight.

“A general recommendation is that 0.8g of protein per kg body weight is an adequate amount of protein daily for a healthy adult,” Svanfeldt explains. “Although, if you workout a lot, aim to lose weight or are elderly, you have an increased protein need and require around 1.2 to 2.0g of protein per kg body weight.”

It’s best to spread your intake through the day, Sawyer says: “It’s important to eat protein at every meal – this is essential for metabolic balance. If you are vegan, then you will need to balance food intake to ensure sufficient essential amino acids are consumed, i.e. rice and beans.”

Vegans and vegetarians can still consume enough protein with a mix of different foods.

Do protein powders or supplements present more of a risk in terms of excess consumption?

“With supplements, it can be easy to consume too high doses of nutrients, due to them being very concentrated,” Sawyer says.

“Protein powders are, however, safe to consume in the recommended amounts, although the benefits of eating whole foods means that you get a lot of other beneficial nutrients as well.”

