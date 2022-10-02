Colony Park manager Derek Tough pleased after Deveronvale win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Park won their away game against Deveronvale 3-1 in the U16 B on Saturday.

“The game was there for the taking. Colony Park took their chances, and we failed to convert ours,” said Deveronvale's manager Duncan Watt after the game.

“I am really pleased with the lads after a tough start to the season. We rode our luck at times but thought we were deserving of the win today,” commented Colony Park's manager Derek Tough.

Deveronvale are now at four points after four games, while Colony Park have taken three points after three games.

Deveronvale have 4 goals in total. They have scored two goals at home and two goals away in the U16 B.

Colony Park have scored 4 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored four goals and no goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Westdyke Thistle won against Blackburn BC 4-2 and Bridge of Don Thistle picked up a narrow victory against Stonehaven YFC United 1-0.