Mormond Thistle edge victory against Cove United

The home side Mormond Thistle picked up a 3-2 win in the game against Cove Youth United at Strichen in U17 B on Saturday.

Mormond Thistle's head coach Sean Beddie said: "A brilliant second-half performance from the boys.

"We were 2-0 down at half-time, and great spirit from the boys to turn it around.

"A great header from Alfie for the first goal, a stunning free kick from Harris for the equaliser, and a penalty from Alfie in the last five minutes to get the deserved win.”

Mormond Thistle have four points after five games, while Cove Youth United have taken six points after four games.

Mormond Thistle have 5 goals in total. They have scored four goals at home and one goal away in the U17 B.

Cove Youth United have scored 12 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored seven goals and five goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U17 B Longside BC defeated Kintore United 5-0.