‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears mean drunk people won’t be allowed to jump in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears mean drunk people won’t be allowed to jump in

By Ben Hendry
October 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 7:56 pm
A new Aberdeen bar claims to be the home of Scotland's biggest ball pit. Picture by Kath Flannery/ DCT Media

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
A96 closed near Huntly after car hits pylon
Aberdeen flats sealed off following reports of sexual assault
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…

Most Read

1
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks