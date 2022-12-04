Colony Colts got the better of Culter United at Cults Academy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colony Colts emerged victorious in the game on Saturday, away at Cults Academy against Culter United.

The U16 C game finished 2-1.

Culter United have one win and four losses with a goal difference of 10 goals for and 16 against over the last five games, while Colony Colts have two wins, one draw and two losses and a goal difference of 10 goals for and 10 against.

Colony Colts are in third place after the game, while Culter United are in seventh.

The last outing between the teams ended in a 5-1 home win for Colony Colts in October 2022.

Culter United have 12 goals in total. They have scored seven goals at home and five goals away in the U16 C.

Colony Colts have scored 19 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored 10 goals and nine goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 C Formartine United YFC won 6-3 against Kintore United FC and Northstar CFC defeated Turriff United YFC Lions 7-0.