Colony Park victorious against Blackburn BC

Colony Park defeated the visiting Blackburn BC 1-0 in the U16 B on Saturday.

Colony Park have two wins and three losses with a goal difference of 7 goals for and 14 against over the last five games, while Blackburn BC have one win, one draw and three losses and a goal difference of 11 goals for and 10 against.

The result means Colony Park are in eighth place, while Blackburn BC are in third place.

The last match between the teams ended in a 4-1 home win for Blackburn BC in September 2022.

Colony Park have 7 goals in total. They have scored two goals at home and five goals away in the U16 B.

Blackburn BC have scored 17 goals in this campaign. Away from home they have scored five goals and 12 goals on home ground.

Elsewhere in the U16 B Ellon Meadows defeated 4-2 Stonehaven YFC United.