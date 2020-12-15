Scottish Open to return to Renaissance Club in July next year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The 2021 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will take place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick from July 8 to 11.

The event will be one of four Rolex Series on the 2021 schedule, which was confirmed by the European Tour today and will have an increased prize fund of $8million (£6m).

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 21-24), the BMW PGA Championship (September 9-12) and DP World Tour Championship (November 18-21) are the other three Rolex Series events.

The Scottish Open is one of three events taking place in Scotland. The Hero Open will take place at Fairmont St Andrews from August 5-8, while the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will return from September 30 to October 3 at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

The season will feature a minimum of 42 tournaments played in 24 countries and run from January to November.

Eighteen tournaments that were postponed or cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic n 2020 have returned to the schedule.

The European Tour have confirmed that the prize funds for the four UK Swing events in July and August, including the Hero Open, will have increased prize funds.

The prize funds for the Betfred British Masters, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Italian Open will also go up.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “With the pursuit of Ryder Cup points beginning again in January for our European members; qualification spots now available for our Rolex Series events; a sustained pursuit of innovation and a continued celebration of our wonderful heritage, it is understandable that our overarching narrative for this season is that: ‘Every Week Counts.’

“There is no question that the challenge of reshaping our 2020 season in many ways informed our approach to 2021.

“One of the key learnings was to group events together in terms of their geographical location to create a more travel friendly season for our members. That is reflected in numerous concentrations of event locations.

“Another was to continue to enhance our Rolex Series events at strategic points in the global golfing calendar when the European Tour will be the focal point of golf on the world stage.

“This is one of the many aspects we will continue to develop in our strategic alliance discussions with the PGA Tour, following our historic partnership announcement last month.

“Our events in the initial part of the 2021 season will continue to operate under the guidelines of our world-class health strategy, which will evolve aligned to the latest medical advice.

“However, with the incredible progress that has been made in recent months in terms of a vaccine, we look forward to hopefully welcoming the gradual return of the fans we’ve so dearly missed, whilst at the same time continuing to entertain viewers at home through our unrivalled World Feed TV output and across our award-winning digital platforms.”