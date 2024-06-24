Golf legend John Daly relishing bucket list experience at PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

John Daly can’t wait to finally get the chance to play Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

The big-hitting American, one of golf’s most colourful characters, will be in the field for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Colin Montgomerie which runs from July 31 to August 4.

Daly’s crowning achievement in a stellar career was winning The Open at St Andrews in 1995 in a memorable play-off against Italian Costantino Rocca.

The 58-year-old is relishing his upcoming fortnight back at the Home of Golf in Scotland when he will play in the Senior Open at Carnoustie followed by a week at Trump International Links at Balmedie.

He is especially looking forward to ticking the Aberdeenshire course off his bucket list.

Daly said: “I can’t wait to get out to Trump Scotland. I’ve been a part of the Trump Golf family for years, and The Trump Organization knows how to build the best golf courses.

“Everyone I talk to who has played Trump Scotland raves about it, so I’m confident that it will be one of the greatest courses I have ever played.

“I haven’t had the chance to play Trump Scotland yet, but if it’s anything like the other Trump courses, and just knowing it’s ranked as one of the top golf courses in the world, I am sure I’ll be blown away.

“Links golf has always been one of my favourites, so I know I’m going to love it.”

Star-studded feld heading to Balmedie

A very strong line-up will assemble at Trump International Links for the Legends Tour’s flagship event.

Eight-time European tour order of merit winner Montgomerie will host the event with 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam and 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell also in the field.

Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera, 2003 US PGA Championship victor Shaun Micheel and 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley will also be in the north-east of Scotland with Englishman Peter Baker set to defend his title.

Daly said: “I can’t wait to play with and against these guys.

“We will be teeing it up at the Senior Open the week prior, which is always one of the biggest tests of golf.

“Along with that, the competition is always tough in these events, but at the end of the day, we get to enjoy ourselves together. I’m looking forward to creating some more memories with them again.

“I am honoured to be playing in the Legends Tour’s flagship event. I’ve known the Legends Tour guys for quite some time, and they continue to produce unbelievable golf tournaments.

“It’s always great to play golf and just have fun with these guys for the week. I’m really looking forward to it to say the least.”

A happy hunting ground for Daly

Daly burst on the scene by winning the 1991 US PGA Championship, driving through the night after landing a late spot in the field following the withdrawal of Nick Price.

He went on to become one of the most well-known players on the PGA Tour, leading the distance driving statistics from 1991 to 2002 every year with the exception of 1994.

Daly added: “Playing golf in Scotland always brings back some of my best memories.

“Winning at the Old Course at St Andrews is one of the greatest accomplishments of my career, so any time I have an opportunity to come back to Scotland and play links golf, it’s a win in my book.”

Meanwhile, it was disappointment for Aberdonian Lawrie on the Legends Tour at the weekend.

He led by two shots going into the final round of the Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Links.

But a final day round of 73 meant he finished on six under for the tournament and one shot away from a play-off.

Brazilian Adilson da Silva claimed victory by beating Patrik Sjoland at the third sudden death hole after rolling a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th.

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets