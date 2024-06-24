Golf legend John Daly relishing bucket list experience at PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf legend John Daly relishing bucket list experience at PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

The 58-year-old expects to be "blown away" by his first taste of Trump International Links.

By Danny Law
John Daly at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. Image: Shutterstock.
John Daly at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. Image: Shutterstock.

John Daly can’t wait to finally get the chance to play Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

The big-hitting American, one of golf’s most colourful characters, will be in the field for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Colin Montgomerie which runs from July 31 to August 4.

Daly’s crowning achievement in a stellar career was winning The Open at St Andrews in 1995 in a memorable play-off against Italian Costantino Rocca.

The 58-year-old is relishing his upcoming fortnight back at the Home of Golf in Scotland when he will play in the Senior Open at Carnoustie followed by a week at Trump International Links at Balmedie.

He is especially looking forward to ticking the Aberdeenshire course off his bucket list.

Daly said: “I can’t wait to get out to Trump Scotland. I’ve been a part of the Trump Golf family for years, and The Trump Organization knows how to build the best golf courses.

“Everyone I talk to who has played Trump Scotland raves about it, so I’m confident that it will be one of the greatest courses I have ever played.

“I haven’t had the chance to play Trump Scotland yet, but if it’s anything like the other Trump courses, and just knowing it’s ranked as one of the top golf courses in the world, I am sure I’ll be blown away.

“Links golf has always been one of my favourites, so I know I’m going to love it.”

John Daly teeing off on the first tee during final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Image: Shutterstock.

Star-studded feld heading to Balmedie

A very strong line-up will assemble at Trump International Links for the Legends Tour’s flagship event.

Eight-time European tour order of merit winner Montgomerie will host the event with 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam and 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell also in the field.

Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera, 2003 US PGA Championship victor Shaun Micheel and 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley will also be in the north-east of Scotland with Englishman Peter Baker set to defend his title.

Plenty of big names have been confirmed for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. 

Daly said: “I can’t wait to play with and against these guys.

“We will be teeing it up at the Senior Open the week prior, which is always one of the biggest tests of golf.

“Along with that, the competition is always tough in these events, but at the end of the day, we get to enjoy ourselves together. I’m looking forward to creating some more memories with them again.

“I am honoured to be playing in the Legends Tour’s flagship event. I’ve known the Legends Tour guys for quite some time, and they continue to produce unbelievable golf tournaments.

“It’s always great to play golf and just have fun with these guys for the week. I’m really looking forward to it to say the least.”

John Daly is congratulated by the crowds after winning The Open at St Andrews in 1995. Image: Shutterstock. 

A happy hunting ground for Daly

Daly burst on the scene by winning the 1991 US PGA Championship, driving through the night after landing a late spot in the field following the withdrawal of Nick Price.

He went on to become one of the most well-known players on the PGA Tour, leading the distance driving statistics from 1991 to 2002 every year with the exception of 1994.

Daly added: “Playing golf in Scotland always brings back some of my best memories.

“Winning at the Old Course at St Andrews is one of the greatest accomplishments of my career, so any time I have an opportunity to come back to Scotland and play links golf, it’s a win in my book.”

John Daly with the Claret Jug in 1995. Image: Shutterstock.  

Meanwhile, it was disappointment for Aberdonian Lawrie on the Legends Tour at the weekend.

He led by two shots going into the final round of the Irish Legends at Seapoint Golf Links.

But a final day round of 73 meant he finished on six under for the tournament and one shot away from a play-off.

Brazilian Adilson da Silva claimed victory by beating Patrik Sjoland at the third sudden death hole after rolling a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th.

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets

 

 

