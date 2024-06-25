Portlethen Golf Club member wins oldest open amateur strokeplay trophy in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen Golf Club member wins oldest open amateur strokeplay trophy in the world

Ben Murray broke a course record in the process of claiming the prestigious Tennant Cup.

By Alan Brown
Portlethen Golf Club member Ben Murray won the Tennant Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Portlethen Golf Club member Ben Murray won the Tennant Cup. Image: Alan Brown.

Portlethen Golf Club member Ben Murray carded a course-record final round of nine-under-par 61 to clinch the oldest open amateur strokeplay trophy in the world.

Ben, 28, left Scotland’s top amateur players trailing in his wake as he lifted the Tennant Cup at Glasgow Golf Club.

The tournament – restricted to one-handicap players or better – featured two rounds on Gailes Links before the final 36 holes on the parkland Killermont course the following day.

Ben, who reached the final qualifying stage for The Open at Fairmont St Andrews two years ago, opened with back-to-back one-under-par 70s and a two-over-par 72… before producing the fireworks in his final round.

Tennant cup: Portlethen Golf Club member’s ‘biggest win’

Ben said: “It has been a big goal of mine to shoot a course record and become part of history and finally achieving it is surreal.

“I’d have never thought it would be at such a prestigious place and in the past has probably really got the better of me due to the difficulty of the course, especially the greens,” added Ben, who works as a spray painter in a car body shop and is a member of Portlethen Golf Club.

“It’s definitely my biggest win. I’ve won a few north-east events, but my previous best finish was third in the Scottish Men’s Open two years ago.

“The greens were flawless, which helped me save a few more shots than usual.

“I was surprised by the scoring as early rain softened conditions, but I was happy to be just one shot off the leader after the first two rounds.

“The weather forecast on the second day was not good so the plan was to grind my way round.

“However, after two double-bogeys in the first five holes I knew I had ground to recover.

“Eventually posting a two-over 72 round gave me hope that I wasn’t out of the race yet.

“Playing with Jamie Roberts, of Muckhart, was a pleasure, which made all the difference in keeping a positive mindset throughout.

“Towards the end, it felt like it was just between the two of us as we continually shared birdies and I was fortunate to prevail by just one shot as Jamie closed with an impressive seven-under 63.

“Looking ahead, the victory has encouraged me to play in the East of Scotland Strokeplay Championship at Lundin Links, the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggas Castle and the Scottish Amateur over the Castle Course and Fairmont St Andrews.”

