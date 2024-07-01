Angel Cabrera looking for more Legends Tour success at PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angel Cabrera looking for more Legends Tour success at PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

The two-time major winner is in the field for the event at Trump International Links.

Angel Cabrera of Argentina in action during the final round of the Trophy Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

Angel Cabrera is hoping to chalk up another victory on the Legends Tour when he heads to Trump International Links for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

The two-time major winner from Argentina triumphed at the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Hanbury Manor last month.

It was the 54-year-old’s first victory since being released from prison last year.

Cabrera spent 30 months in prison after being found guilty of domestic abuse against two of his former girlfriends.

The former Masters and US Open champion returned to the winners’ circle by defeating James Kingston in the final at Hanbury Manor.

Cabrera is looking forward to his trip to Aberdeenshire to tee up in the PGA Seniors Championship which will be hosted by Colin Montgomerie.

Cabrera said: “I’ve never played at Trump International but I have heard much about it.

“I think it’s good for the tournament and for the area to have major champions playing in such a great tournament, especially in Scotland.

“I love playing in Europe.

“I have great memories of Scotland, especially at Carnoustie where I lost by one shot in the Open in 1999.

“I enjoy playing on the Legends Tour so much because I love playing in Europe and seeing so many old friends.

“I like links golf because it is different and you have to play great golf.

“You have to be able to hit every shot – low, high and you have to have some good imagination.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how tough the test is at Trump International in Scotland.”

Angel Cabrera chips out of a bunker at the 2019 Masters at Augusta National. Image: Shutterstock. 

Course exceeded expectations

Kingston, the man Cabrera defeated in the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play, is also looking forward to his trip back to Balmedie.

The South African regards the Aberdeenshire venue as among the best links courses in the world.

He said: “It’s a great golf course, probably one of the most scenic golf courses I’ve ever seen in my entire life and I’m looking forward to going back there.

“When I was speaking to Paul Lawrie, he said it is a great golf course and I would really enjoy it.

“But I thought it was just going to be another links golf course – when I got there I was absolutely surprised because it really is one of the top links courses I have played.

“First of all, the most scenic and secondly it’s not just a pretty golf course – it is a good golf course with some really tough holes. They are holes you can take on but you’ve got to be really careful when you choose to take them on.

“The great links course are the ones that put the trouble in your face, but also give you an avenue to hit the ball into.

“If you do take on that little bit of risk and succeed in putting the ball in a good spot then it rewards you big time.”

South African golfer James Kingston after winning the Mercedes-Benz Championship in Cologne on the European Tour in 2009. Image: Shutterstock. 

A host of big names are heading to Trump International Links for the Legends Tour’s flagship event, which will be hosted by eight-time European Tour order of merit winner Colin Montgomerie.

A strong field is expected at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. 

Major winners Paul Lawrie, John Daly, Ian Woosnam, Michael Campbell, Shaun Micheel and John Daly will all be teeing up in Balmedie. 

Kingston added: “When you’re playing in a field with some of the top players it does make you raise your game.

“Knowing you’re in a field where if you do play well, you’ve beaten some of the top players, makes it so much more rewarding.

“We got to see John Daly first in South Africa because that’s where he came and made his name. We knew him before the rest of the world knew him!

“He went from there and then won the PGA Championship which made him the John Daly everybody else knows today.

“It was a completely different ball game that he played. He hit the ball distances we could never even fathom and he took golf courses apart with the distance he had.

“I’d love to see how he does at Trump International because it is not the kind of golf course you can just overpower.”

