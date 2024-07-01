Angel Cabrera looking for more Legends Tour success at PGA Seniors Championship in Aberdeenshire

Angel Cabrera is hoping to chalk up another victory on the Legends Tour when he heads to Trump International Links for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

The two-time major winner from Argentina triumphed at the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Hanbury Manor last month.

It was the 54-year-old’s first victory since being released from prison last year.

Cabrera spent 30 months in prison after being found guilty of domestic abuse against two of his former girlfriends.

The former Masters and US Open champion returned to the winners’ circle by defeating James Kingston in the final at Hanbury Manor.

Cabrera is looking forward to his trip to Aberdeenshire to tee up in the PGA Seniors Championship which will be hosted by Colin Montgomerie.

Cabrera said: “I’ve never played at Trump International but I have heard much about it.

“I think it’s good for the tournament and for the area to have major champions playing in such a great tournament, especially in Scotland.

“I love playing in Europe.

“I have great memories of Scotland, especially at Carnoustie where I lost by one shot in the Open in 1999.

“I enjoy playing on the Legends Tour so much because I love playing in Europe and seeing so many old friends.

“I like links golf because it is different and you have to play great golf.

“You have to be able to hit every shot – low, high and you have to have some good imagination.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how tough the test is at Trump International in Scotland.”

Course exceeded expectations

Kingston, the man Cabrera defeated in the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play, is also looking forward to his trip back to Balmedie.

The South African regards the Aberdeenshire venue as among the best links courses in the world.

He said: “It’s a great golf course, probably one of the most scenic golf courses I’ve ever seen in my entire life and I’m looking forward to going back there.

“When I was speaking to Paul Lawrie, he said it is a great golf course and I would really enjoy it.

“But I thought it was just going to be another links golf course – when I got there I was absolutely surprised because it really is one of the top links courses I have played.

“First of all, the most scenic and secondly it’s not just a pretty golf course – it is a good golf course with some really tough holes. They are holes you can take on but you’ve got to be really careful when you choose to take them on.

“The great links course are the ones that put the trouble in your face, but also give you an avenue to hit the ball into.

“If you do take on that little bit of risk and succeed in putting the ball in a good spot then it rewards you big time.”

A host of big names are heading to Trump International Links for the Legends Tour’s flagship event, which will be hosted by eight-time European Tour order of merit winner Colin Montgomerie.

Major winners Paul Lawrie, John Daly, Ian Woosnam, Michael Campbell, Shaun Micheel and John Daly will all be teeing up in Balmedie.

Kingston added: “When you’re playing in a field with some of the top players it does make you raise your game.

“Knowing you’re in a field where if you do play well, you’ve beaten some of the top players, makes it so much more rewarding.

“We got to see John Daly first in South Africa because that’s where he came and made his name. We knew him before the rest of the world knew him!

“He went from there and then won the PGA Championship which made him the John Daly everybody else knows today.

“It was a completely different ball game that he played. He hit the ball distances we could never even fathom and he took golf courses apart with the distance he had.

“I’d love to see how he does at Trump International because it is not the kind of golf course you can just overpower.”