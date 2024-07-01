Queues of traffic on A96 due to two-vehicle crash south of Huntly

Traffic queues have formed along the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road near Huntly following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at around 7am on Monday morning near the Gulf petrol station, just south of Huntly.

It is understood that two vehicles were involved and one has ended up on its side. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Traffic is currently slow moving through the area as the A96, a major north-east road, is restricted due to the crash.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to use caution when in the area.