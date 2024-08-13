Golf: Open silver medal-winner Calum Scott on resetting in Nairn ahead of US Amateur this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Open silver medal-winner Calum Scott on resetting in Nairn ahead of US Amateur this week

Scott has been back home in Nairn for the last three weeks - after claiming the silver medal as the leading amateur in last month's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

By Andy Skinner
Calum Scott with the Silver Medal following the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Image: SNS
Calum Scott with the Silver Medal following the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Image: SNS

Calum Scott returns to action in this week’s US Amateur Championship after resetting in Nairn following last month’s Open success.

Scott enjoyed a memorable major debut at Royal Troon, claiming the famous silver medal as the leading amateur with an eight-over-par aggregate over four rounds.

Since the conclusion of the tournament on July 21, Scott has enjoyed some downtime surrounded by family and friends at home in Nairn.

He was part of the prizegiving ceremony for Nairn golf club’s five-day open, and also caught up with his former coach Spencer Henderson at the Home Internationals last week.

Scott has been at Texas Tech University for the last three years, but insists his hometown is never far from his mind.

Calum Scott during the Open Championship in 2024. Image: PA.

The 20-year-old insists the opportunity for him to share in his recent success with familiar faces in a home environment has been hugely beneficial, ahead of him returning to competitive action at Hazeltine this week.

Scott said: “I had some time off to reset. It was a case of going back to Nairn, doing some practice and chilling out.

“I managed to get back and play at Nairn a few times – Nairn had the five-day tournament, and I was there for the prizegiving.

“That was a really cool welcome I had there.

“I have just been chilling with friends and family, and sharing in my success with them.

Calum Scott in action at Nairn Golf Club in 2021, at the Amateur Championship. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson..

“I caught up with a lot of old members that I hadn’t seen in a while.

“I always love coming back to Nairn. Every time I leave, I miss it after a while.

“But I always enjoy my time back there, and love playing 18 holes or even just nine holes at the Cameron Course – whether it’s with friends or just mucking about by myself.

“It’s always fun going back.”

Scott relishing return to American courses

Scott is playing in the US Amateur for the second successive year, having finished tied 17th in the event 12 months ago.

In the two opening rounds, in which he is partnered with South African Christiaan Maas and American Brendan Valdes, Scott will be aiming to secure a spot in the match-play section, which begins with the round of 64 on Wednesday.

He added: “I’m very excited to be playing the US Amateur. It’s a great tournament, one of the better amateur events we have.

Calum Scott during the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. Image: SNS.

“After taking some time off, I’m raring to go.

“I played last year and made the matchplay.

“I’m excited to see how it goes. This is my first time playing Hazeltine, and I’ve never even been in the state of Minnesota before.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the course. I’m excited to play another American course – the last few months has mainly been links golf, or links parkland, so it’s nice to be back and playing American golf courses.

“I’ve become a lot better at the adapting part. With it being three years now, I can at least know what to do when I go back, in dealing with different grasses and elevation.

“It feels a lot easier than it did to begin with.”

More from Golf

Robert Coles pictured with the trophy after winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Paul Lawrie left to rue costly finish as Robert Coles wins PGA Seniors Championship…
Paul Lawrie in action at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Paul Lawrie recovers from poor start to take four-shot lead into final day of…
Eric Trump during a preview tour of the new second golf course at Trump International Golf Links which is set to open in summer 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eric Trump says second course will help Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire host golf's…
Paul Lawrie in action on day two of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Paul Lawrie puts local knowledge to good use to move two shots clear at…
Colin Montgomerie in action on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Colin Montgomerie to take a break from golf following this week's event in Aberdeenshire…
Aberdeen's Scott Henderson in action on day one of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
PGA Seniors Championship at Trump: Aberdeen's Scott Henderson tied for the lead after day…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Gothenburg Great John Hewitt's optimism for Aberdeen's league campaign as athletics legend Kriss Akabusi…
Anton du Beke was among the celebrities teeing up at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship celebrity pro-am
Westhill Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Westhill Golf Club chiefs hold special summit due to 'severe and urgent cash flow…
Peter Baker celebrates winning the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship: Everything you need to know about this week's event at…

Conversation