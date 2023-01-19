Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

By Sean Wallace
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 5:04 pm
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather

Rising Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson has become a global TikTok star with fans as far afield as Yemen.

The 18-year-old has received messages of support from across the world as he aims to make a mark in the professional ranks, and – from Italy to Spain all the way to Yemen – his fanbase is growing.

McPherson aims to give his fans cause for celebration when facing Jake Osgood in his second pro fight in Glasgow on Friday.

A multiple Scottish amateur champion, McPherson is determined to make 2023 his “takeover year” in the pro ranks.

Gregor McPherson won is first pro fight at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.  Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

McPherson made an impressive pro debut last November when outpointing Logan Palling at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.

McPherson said: “I have a good fanbase in Aberdeen, but also outside the country as well. A lot of good people have contacted me from different countries to show their support, which has been great.

“In under a year, I have 12,500 TikTok followers, which has really helped with the fanbase and support.

@gregor_mcpherson

we all love it really #fyp #boxing #motivation #success #inspiration #gym #dedicated #pro #gregormcpherson

♬ som original – AstrooSpace

“I have had messages from countries such as Italy, Spain, France… all over the place – even Yemen, which is really good.

“As I am just starting out, you would think only people in Aberdeen would know about me.

“Hopefully those fanbase numbers will keep growing.”

Gregor McPherson turned professional at 18. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson turned professional at 18. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The ‘takeover year’ for McPherson after sparring with world champs

As a highly-decorated amateur, McPherson was on the radar of a number of promoters and managers.

However, he opted to sign a three-year pro contract with highly respected Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

Even before his pro debut, the teen was making an impact, having sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022 and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has been sparring with two weight world champion Kiko Martinez in Spain. Image: Gregor McPherson

During a week-long training camp in Alicante, the teen also sparred with European featherweight champion Juan Felix Gomez.

McPherson aims to rack up the victories in 2023.

He said: “This is going to be a big year for me, the takeover.

“I aim to get some good wins and move on to bigger things.

“Despite my age, I have adapted to professional boxing really well.

“I am only 18 and have plenty of time to go so there is no need to rush things.

“I hope to get four or five fights in during 2023, and wins.”

Scottish champion helps McPherson ahead of second pro outing

Gregor McPherson against Logan Palling, in his first professional fight. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

McPherson will face Osgood at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow on Friday night.

In preparation, he has been sparring with undefeated Scottish super-welterweight champion Fraser Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, boasting six wins from six, claimed the national title in December with a points defeat of Corey McCulloch in Elgin.

Gregor McPherson (black shorts) against Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

McPherson said: “Preparation has gone very well and I feel really strong. I’m raring to go.

“My confidence has grown hugely after that first outing.

“I know what to expect now.

“I am doing 12 rounds of sparring on my sparring days and went to Birmingham and Elgin for sparring.

“In Elgin, I sparred with the Scottish super-welterweight champion Fraser Wilkinson and got some great rounds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Jason Banks is a World Indoor Bowling Championship quarter-finalist.
Jason Banks big win as Inverurie bowler sends holder spinning out of World Championship
Mike Stepney plays a shot against Mark Dawes.
Elgin bowler Mike Stepney beaten in World Championship by quality shot-maker Mark Dawes
Mike Stepney, far right, with his team-mate Jason Greenslade, far left. Greg Harlow is second from left, with his partner Nick Brett the other side of Haley Bench, events manager for sponsors Imagine Cruising.
Singles upset is target of Elgin bowler Mike Stepney after defeat in world indoor…
An Aberdeen teenager will compete in the biathlon at the 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen teenager selected to represent Team GB at 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival
Michael Stepney, left, and Jason Greenslade will contest the world bowls pairs final on Monday.
Elgin bowls star Michael Stepney gets set for world pairs final on Monday
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
Dean Sutherland is ready to bounce back from the first defeat of his career. Picture by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland ready to bounce back after 'heavy ordeal' of Commonwealth title…
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
'She's patched me up quite a lot since I was 10': Strathpeffer cyclist Finn…
Neil Fachie enjoyed a memorable 2022. Image: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13483442bp)
Neil Fachie still determined to push para-sport legacy – without seeking the fame which…

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented