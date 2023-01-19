Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson has become a global TikTok star with fans as far afield as Yemen.

The 18-year-old has received messages of support from across the world as he aims to make a mark in the professional ranks, and – from Italy to Spain all the way to Yemen – his fanbase is growing.

McPherson aims to give his fans cause for celebration when facing Jake Osgood in his second pro fight in Glasgow on Friday.

A multiple Scottish amateur champion, McPherson is determined to make 2023 his “takeover year” in the pro ranks.

McPherson made an impressive pro debut last November when outpointing Logan Palling at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen.

McPherson said: “I have a good fanbase in Aberdeen, but also outside the country as well. A lot of good people have contacted me from different countries to show their support, which has been great.

“In under a year, I have 12,500 TikTok followers, which has really helped with the fanbase and support.

“I have had messages from countries such as Italy, Spain, France… all over the place – even Yemen, which is really good.

“As I am just starting out, you would think only people in Aberdeen would know about me.

“Hopefully those fanbase numbers will keep growing.”

The ‘takeover year’ for McPherson after sparring with world champs

As a highly-decorated amateur, McPherson was on the radar of a number of promoters and managers.

However, he opted to sign a three-year pro contract with highly respected Scottish promoter Sam Kynoch.

Even before his pro debut, the teen was making an impact, having sparred with former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez.

Spaniard Martinez, 36, held the IBF featherweight title from 2021 to 2022 and the IBF super-bantamweight title from 2013 to 2014.

During a week-long training camp in Alicante, the teen also sparred with European featherweight champion Juan Felix Gomez.

McPherson aims to rack up the victories in 2023.

He said: “This is going to be a big year for me, the takeover.

“I aim to get some good wins and move on to bigger things.

“Despite my age, I have adapted to professional boxing really well.

“I am only 18 and have plenty of time to go so there is no need to rush things.

“I hope to get four or five fights in during 2023, and wins.”

Scottish champion helps McPherson ahead of second pro outing

McPherson will face Osgood at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow on Friday night.

In preparation, he has been sparring with undefeated Scottish super-welterweight champion Fraser Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, boasting six wins from six, claimed the national title in December with a points defeat of Corey McCulloch in Elgin.

McPherson said: “Preparation has gone very well and I feel really strong. I’m raring to go.

“My confidence has grown hugely after that first outing.

“I know what to expect now.

“I am doing 12 rounds of sparring on my sparring days and went to Birmingham and Elgin for sparring.

“In Elgin, I sparred with the Scottish super-welterweight champion Fraser Wilkinson and got some great rounds.”