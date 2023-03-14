Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year

By Sean Wallace
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.
Undefeated boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.

Rising undefeated Dingwall welterweight Ben Bartlett is targeting Scottish title glory by the end of the year.

The 23-year-old extended his flawless professional record to six wins from six by overcoming Mykhailo Sovtus at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Bartlett secured a dominant 60-55 victory against the Ukrainian (5-17-0) despite suffering from a cold.

Ben Bartlett in action against Michael Horabin.

Northern Sporting Club ring star Bartlett said: “I am looking for a Scottish title fight by the end of the year.

“That is the title I want, 100%.”

Bartlett battled through illness

Bartlett had been suffering from illness in the week before the six round clash with Kleshchyvna-born Sovtus, now based in London.

It was Bartlett’s first fight since securing a 60-54 defeat of Marek Laskowski in Inverness last September.

Boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.

He said: “I had not been feeling well in the week building up to the fight.

“I had a cold but that didn’t put me down. I just had to get on with it.

“It was a good fight as he was a tough opponent.”

‘I boxed comfortably and won every round’

North boxer Bartlett was competing on the undercard of Andrew Smart’s Scottish title clash with Robbie Graham.

Both Smart (6-0) and Graham (4-0) were undefeated prior to the national title showdown.

Smart was edged out 97-94 by Edinburgh’s Graham.

Bartlett turned professional in 2018 and signed with Northern Sporting Club after joining them on a training camp in the United States.

During that time across the Atlantic, Bartlett trained at legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

Boxer Ben Bartlett from Dingwall.

He was part of a Northern Sporting Club squad that also trained at undefeated ring great Floyd Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bartlett dominated the contest against experienced pro Sovtus at the weekend.

The Dingwall welterweight used his left jab effectively and also connected with fast two and three punch combinations.

He landed a succession of punishing body shots, including a crushing left in the fifth round that shook the Ukrainian.

Boxer Ben Bartlett extended his professional record to six wins from six.

Bartlett said: “I had been analyzing his videos and knew he would be a game opponent who would come forward.

“I hurt him early in the first round and could have went for it.

“However I was thinking that if I went for it and it didn’t happen then I would have to pace myself for another five rounds.

“I boxed comfortably and won every round just like we trained for.

“I knew he would come forward from the start and he caught me with a couple of very good shots, I admit that.

“Throughout, I stuck to the game-plan and it is all a learning process.”

