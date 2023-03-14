Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett aims for Scottish title shot this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rising undefeated Dingwall welterweight Ben Bartlett is targeting Scottish title glory by the end of the year.

The 23-year-old extended his flawless professional record to six wins from six by overcoming Mykhailo Sovtus at the Ardoe House Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday.

Bartlett secured a dominant 60-55 victory against the Ukrainian (5-17-0) despite suffering from a cold.

Northern Sporting Club ring star Bartlett said: “I am looking for a Scottish title fight by the end of the year.

“That is the title I want, 100%.”

Bartlett battled through illness

Bartlett had been suffering from illness in the week before the six round clash with Kleshchyvna-born Sovtus, now based in London.

It was Bartlett’s first fight since securing a 60-54 defeat of Marek Laskowski in Inverness last September.

He said: “I had not been feeling well in the week building up to the fight.

“I had a cold but that didn’t put me down. I just had to get on with it.

“It was a good fight as he was a tough opponent.”

‘I boxed comfortably and won every round’

North boxer Bartlett was competing on the undercard of Andrew Smart’s Scottish title clash with Robbie Graham.

Both Smart (6-0) and Graham (4-0) were undefeated prior to the national title showdown.

Smart was edged out 97-94 by Edinburgh’s Graham.

Bartlett turned professional in 2018 and signed with Northern Sporting Club after joining them on a training camp in the United States.

During that time across the Atlantic, Bartlett trained at legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

He was part of a Northern Sporting Club squad that also trained at undefeated ring great Floyd Mayweather’s gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bartlett dominated the contest against experienced pro Sovtus at the weekend.

The Dingwall welterweight used his left jab effectively and also connected with fast two and three punch combinations.

He landed a succession of punishing body shots, including a crushing left in the fifth round that shook the Ukrainian.

Bartlett said: “I had been analyzing his videos and knew he would be a game opponent who would come forward.

“I hurt him early in the first round and could have went for it.

“However I was thinking that if I went for it and it didn’t happen then I would have to pace myself for another five rounds.

“I boxed comfortably and won every round just like we trained for.

“I knew he would come forward from the start and he caught me with a couple of very good shots, I admit that.

“Throughout, I stuck to the game-plan and it is all a learning process.”