Meet the Aberdeen hockey players representing Scotland at the age of 77 and 79

Aberdeen player Murdoch Shirreffs insists the future is bright for veterans’ hockey after making his international debut for Scotland’s first over-75s team.

The 77-year-old, who has played for Aberdeen Grammar School FPs Hockey, was joined by team-mate Ian Downie, 79, in representing their country in the Four Nations International tournament in Belfast last month.

Scotland lost their games to England, Ireland and Wales but Shirreffs is optimistic they will improve.

He said: “We have hopes for the future. One or two of our players are into their 80s.

“There’s a Scotland over-70s team I used to play for when I was younger and an over 65s team too.

“As we all get older more players become eligible to play and we have some very good players coming through from the slightly younger group.”

‘It’s a thriving scene’

Shirreffs and Downie were selected after taking part in training sessions in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Shirreffs insists the veteran scene in Scottish hockey is in rude health despite being impacted by the Covid pandemic.

He said: “When Covid came the veterans team fell by the wayside so I don’t play locally anymore but the older guys still go to training and play then.

“Having played hockey for a long time we know each other well so it’s quite friendly and sociable.

“Both of us have played for Aberdeen Grammar for a number of years.

“I went there after I left school while Ian joined after moving to the area but he has been there for a number of years as well.

“I’ve played in various teams. There’s a north district veterans team which I’ve played in since my first veterans team at the age of 35.

“I’ve played in a lot of tournaments on the continent. I was lucky enough to play in Kuala Lumpur a few years ago so I feel fortunate.

“I’m away this weekend to play in an annual tournament in Cockermouth.

“There are some other international tournaments coming up too which I’ll miss as I’m on holiday unfortunately.

“There’s a big event in the Hague and more events planned around the country. It’s a thriving scene.”

Shirreffs has no plans on stopping

Shirreffs’ association with Grammar stretches back 56 seasons and while opportunities to play locally were affected by the pandemic he has no plans on putting the hockey stick away any time soon.

He said: “It’s nice us geriatrics are still flying around the field.

“I’ve no plans on stopping. I’ll keep going as long as possible.

“Hockey is a relatively injury-free sport compared to rugby and football.

“While some do get crocked there is not the same propensity to get your knees or back knocked out.”