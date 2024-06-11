Meet the Aberdeen hockey players representing Scotland at the age of 77 and 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Meet the Aberdeen hockey players representing Scotland at the age of 77 and 79

Murdoch Shirreffs and Ian Downie represented their country in the first over-75s international last month.

By Paul Third
Ian Downie, left, and Murdoch Shirreffs, represented Scotland in the over-75 Home International in Belfast last month. Image: Murdoch Shirreffs
Ian Downie, left, and Murdoch Shirreffs, represented Scotland in the over-75 Home International in Belfast last month. Image: Murdoch Shirreffs

Aberdeen player Murdoch Shirreffs insists the future is bright for veterans’ hockey after making his international debut for Scotland’s first over-75s team.

The 77-year-old, who has played for Aberdeen Grammar School FPs Hockey, was joined by team-mate Ian Downie, 79, in representing their country in the Four Nations International tournament in Belfast last month.

Scotland lost their games to England, Ireland and Wales but Shirreffs is optimistic they will improve.

He said: “We have hopes for the future. One or two of our players are into their 80s.

“There’s a Scotland over-70s team I used to play for when I was younger and an over 65s team too.

“As we all get older more players become eligible to play and we have some very good players coming through from the slightly younger group.”

‘It’s a thriving scene’

Shirreffs and Downie were selected after taking part in training sessions in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Shirreffs insists the veteran scene in Scottish hockey is in rude health despite being impacted by the Covid pandemic.

He said: “When Covid came the veterans team fell by the wayside so I don’t play locally anymore but the older guys still go to training and play then.

“Having played hockey for a long time we know each other well so it’s quite friendly and sociable.

“Both of us have played for Aberdeen Grammar for a number of years.

Ian Downie, left, and Murdoch Shirreffs. Image: Murdoch Shirreffs.

“I went there after I left school while Ian joined after moving to the area but he has been there for a number of years as well.

“I’ve played in various teams. There’s a north district veterans team which I’ve played in since my first veterans team at the age of 35.

“I’ve played in a lot of tournaments on the continent. I was lucky enough to play in Kuala Lumpur a few years ago so I feel fortunate.

“I’m away this weekend to play in an annual tournament in Cockermouth.

“There are some other international tournaments coming up too which I’ll miss as I’m on holiday unfortunately.

“There’s a big event in the Hague and more events planned around the country. It’s a thriving scene.”

Shirreffs has no plans on stopping

Shirreffs’ association with Grammar stretches back 56 seasons and while opportunities to play locally were affected by the pandemic he has no plans on putting the hockey stick away any time soon.

He said: “It’s nice us geriatrics are still flying around the field.

“I’ve no plans on stopping. I’ll keep going as long as possible.

“Hockey is a relatively injury-free sport compared to rugby and football.

“While some do get crocked there is not the same propensity to get your knees or back knocked out.”

 

 

 

More from Other sports

Michael Leask, left, and Matthew Cross, right, are Aberdeen's two cricketers in the Scotland T20 World Cup squad. Image created on June 6 2024.
Cricket: Local game can benefit from Scotland's World Cup campaign
Leila-Rose with medals. Leila-Rose and her mother.
‘I’m so proud of her’: 11-year-old Alness gymnast makes club history at national competition
IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai) Michael Leask of Scotland celebrates wicket of Rovman Powell of West Indies during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland at Bellerive Oval on October 17, 2022 in Hobart, Australia. IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE West Indies v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - 17 Oct 2022
Exclusive: Aberdeen's Michael Leask on sacrifices he's made to play for Scotland ahead of…
CR0048303 Danny Law. Aberdeen. Stoneywood-Dyce Cricket Club. SPCU match between Stoneywood-Dyce and Forfarshire 2. Pictured is Jon Burnett. Saturday 18th May 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Greenkeeper cutting a swathe with the ball for new club Stoneywood-Dyce
CR0048388 Callum Law story, Huntly. Huntly Cricket Club's new young stars: Michael Myron-Petrie, Lewis Myron-Petrie, Charlie Kennedy and Shannon Thorp. Picture shows; Michael Myron-Petrie, Lewis Myron-Petrie, Charlie Kennedy and Shannon Thorp. Tuesday 21 May 2024 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Youngsters stepping up to the plate for Huntly Cricket Club
George Stewart, right, in action against Andy Tham. Image: St Andrew's Sporting Club
Inverness boxer George Stewart targets next step after claiming second title in the space…
Crathie Cricket Club playing against Aberdeen Super Kings, at their ground on the Balmoral Estate on Saturday July 29, 2017.
The Aberdeenshire cricket club who the royals and prime ministers come to watch
Paralympian Toni Shaw hopes to inspire children of all abilities to learn to swim. Image: Toni Shaw
Swimmer Toni Shaw vows to win fitness battle ahead of Paralympics
Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Olympics debut beckons for Inverness runner Megan Keith
Newly crowned Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson (l) and Celtic title holder Dean Sutherland (r) and with children from Granite City Boxing Club. Image: DC Thomson
Boxing champions Dean Sutherland and Fraser Wilkinson hope title glory can inspire next generation

Conversation