Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust express ‘shock and dismay’ over club’s dealings with exiting players

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust have criticised the club for their treatment of their out of contract players.

Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers, defender Wallace Duffy and winger Aaron Doran have spoken about a lack of communication from Caley Thistle as they reached the end of their contracts.

Doran revealed he’s in the dark over whether Inverness will pay for a knee operation next week after two cancellations.

‘Anxious’ trust call for official update

The club’s supporters’ trust have issued a statement saying the club’s players deserved better.

It read: “It is with both shock and dismay that we are witnessing several first-team players’ contracts expire without any apparent contact from the football club or a public thanks for their significant contribution during their time at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“In the absence of any communication from the football club, on behalf of ICT Supporters’ Trust members and the wider fan base, the ICTST board place on record our appreciation of the efforts of each and every player, whether they spent six years or six months with the football club, and we wish them every success in the future.

“A number of younger players, who spent part of last season on loan, have also seen their contracts expire.

“We hope that the club will engage in talks with these players, but should they move on, we wish them every success for the future and thank them for their contribution.

“We, like all supporters, are anxious. We urge the club to provide an official update regarding the developments within the club, relating to the leadership, financial situation and playing squad.

“As a supporters’ trust, we have seen significant increases in membership in recent weeks.

“We continue to welcome new members daily and we will endeavour to work to ensure that the views of all supporters are listened to by the football club.”

Chaotic summer for Inverness

The trust played a key role in persuading the club to rethink moving their training base to Kelty Hearts in Fife and welcomed news that chief executive Scot Gardiner is to step down following chairman Ross Morrison.

Inverness have only nine confirmed signed players as they gear up for life in League One after last month’s relegation from the Championship.