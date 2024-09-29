Gallery: All smiles as runners tackle 2024 Bennachie Hill Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: All smiles as runners tackle 2024 Bennachie Hill Race

Around 150 athletes were all smiles as they ran the scenic Aberdeenshire course.

Bennachie Hill Race women's winner Becky Baptie and men's champion Jon Gamble. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bennachie Hill Race women's winner Becky Baptie and men's champion Jon Gamble. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Jon Gamble retained his Bennachie Hill Race in style as he improved his time of last year by almost four minutes on Sunday.

Gamble, who won in atrocious conditions a year ago, took advantage of a much more favourable environment to finish first in a time of 57min 57sec.

Insch Trail Runners member Gamble, who won in a time of 1:01:38 last year, finished ahead of Strathearn Harriers’ Ralph McInally while Andy King of Deeside Runners was third.

Beckie Baptie took the women’s title in 1:13:50 as the Deeside Runners athlete finished almost six minutes ahead of Lucy McLeod with Veronique Oldham of Cosmic Hillbashers coming in third.

Matthew Milne won the men’s seniors while Euan Wilson of Insch Trail Running Club was first home in the veteran event.

In the super veteran race last year’s winner David Barclay of Garioch Roadrunners saw his hopes of retaining the title dashed as he was pipped to first place by Brian Marshall.

David Croll was crowned vintage winner when he crossed the line first in 1:21:38.

In the women’s senior race Julie Scott beat Aberdeen Frontrunners’ Sarah Little by 13 seconds in a time of 1:29:03 while Paula Hohensee took the veteran title. Ros Baxter was first home in the super veteran category.

Cosmic Hillbashers’ Anita Hamilton was the vintage winner.

Approximately 150 runners took part in the 34th edition of the race.

<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">The runners got the 2024 Bennachie Hill Race underway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">All smiles before the test begins. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Stonehaven Running Club members Ross Perry, Ishbel Howorth and Charles Howorth. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Junior Hill race runners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">From left, Olivia Burridge, Sarah Little and Rachel Krol. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Women’s event winner Becky Baptie of Deeside Runners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Runners begin their ascent. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Junior runners are neck and neck. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">John Millen was happy to strike a pose during the race. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Geraldine Springett of Lochaber Athletic Club had company for this part of the race. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Dylan Bruce leads the chasing pack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">David Kirk of Cosmic Hillbashers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Rachel Krol hits her stride. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Mark Macgillivray of Stonehaven Running Club had time to give us a wave. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Aberdeen Frontrunners athlete Sarah Little. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>
<span style="vertical-align: inherit"><span style="vertical-align: inherit">Gary Donald punches the sky. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson</span></span>

