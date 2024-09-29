Gallery: All smiles as runners tackle 2024 Bennachie Hill Race

Jon Gamble retained his Bennachie Hill Race in style as he improved his time of last year by almost four minutes on Sunday.

Gamble, who won in atrocious conditions a year ago, took advantage of a much more favourable environment to finish first in a time of 57min 57sec.

Insch Trail Runners member Gamble, who won in a time of 1:01:38 last year, finished ahead of Strathearn Harriers’ Ralph McInally while Andy King of Deeside Runners was third.

Beckie Baptie took the women’s title in 1:13:50 as the Deeside Runners athlete finished almost six minutes ahead of Lucy McLeod with Veronique Oldham of Cosmic Hillbashers coming in third.

Matthew Milne won the men’s seniors while Euan Wilson of Insch Trail Running Club was first home in the veteran event.

In the super veteran race last year’s winner David Barclay of Garioch Roadrunners saw his hopes of retaining the title dashed as he was pipped to first place by Brian Marshall.

David Croll was crowned vintage winner when he crossed the line first in 1:21:38.

In the women’s senior race Julie Scott beat Aberdeen Frontrunners’ Sarah Little by 13 seconds in a time of 1:29:03 while Paula Hohensee took the veteran title. Ros Baxter was first home in the super veteran category.

Cosmic Hillbashers’ Anita Hamilton was the vintage winner.

Approximately 150 runners took part in the 34th edition of the race.