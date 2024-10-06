Huntly’s John Henderson thrilled after winning second World Seniors major of 2024

Huntly’s John Henderson held his nerve to claim his second World Seniors major of 2024 by defeating Leonard Gates 9-6 in the final of the World Seniors Matchplay in York.

The 51-year-old was crowned World Seniors champion at the Circus Tavern in February and was delighted to add another major title on the seniors circuit.

Henderson defeated Tony O’Shea, Canadian David Cameron and Richie Howson before beating defending champion Gates to claim the £10,000 top prize.

Henderson said: “My form coming into this was not in a good place. I wasn’t playing well.

“To come here in such a strong field and win means everything to me.

“My doubles has been my Achilles heel this year but I started off strongly.

“I went 4-1 up and I knew I would get a fightback from him but I fought hard and I’m glad to get over the line.”

‘Hand was shaking’

Henderson missed eight championship darts before eventually putting the match beyond Gates.

He said: “I didn’t realise it was eight but the pressure is unbelievable.

“I felt my hand shaking.

“If that double-18 hadn’t gone in with my third dart this was going the distance.

“I’m so glad to get over the line.”

Henderson says playing seniors darts has given him a new lease of life.

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, winning these seniors (championships) is brilliant.

“We all want to get on the main tour – that is my main aim.

“But these seniors events have been the making of me.

“I’m glad to be in it.

“I’m very proud to be the seniors world champion and now the seniors world matchplay champion.

“I can’t thank this crowd enough.”