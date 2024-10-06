Huntly’s John Henderson thrilled after winning second World Seniors major of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Huntly’s John Henderson thrilled after winning second World Seniors major of 2024

The 51-year-old defeated Leonard Gates to win the World Seniors Matchplay in York.

By Danny Law
John Henderson was victorious in the World Seniors Matchplay at York Barbican. Image: Shutterstock.
John Henderson was victorious in the World Seniors Matchplay at York Barbican. Image: Shutterstock.

Huntly’s John Henderson held his nerve to claim his second World Seniors major of 2024 by defeating Leonard Gates 9-6 in the final of the World Seniors Matchplay in York.

The 51-year-old was crowned World Seniors champion at the Circus Tavern in February and was delighted to add another major title on the seniors circuit.

Henderson defeated Tony O’Shea, Canadian David Cameron and Richie Howson before beating defending champion Gates to claim the £10,000 top prize.

Henderson said: “My form coming into this was not in a good place. I wasn’t playing well.

“To come here in such a strong field and win means everything to me.

“My doubles has been my Achilles heel this year but I started off strongly.

“I went 4-1 up and I knew I would get a fightback from him but I fought hard and I’m glad to get over the line.”

John Henderson celebrates his victory in York. Image: Shutterstock. 

‘Hand was shaking’

Henderson missed eight championship darts before eventually putting the match beyond Gates.

He said: “I didn’t realise it was eight but the pressure is unbelievable.

“I felt my hand shaking.

“If that double-18 hadn’t gone in with my third dart this was going the distance.

“I’m so glad to get over the line.”

John Henderson thanked the York crowd for their support. Image: Shuterstock.  

Henderson says playing seniors darts has given him a new lease of life.

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, winning these seniors (championships) is brilliant.

“We all want to get on the main tour – that is my main aim.

“But these seniors events have been the making of me.

“I’m glad to be in it.

“I’m very proud to be the seniors world champion and now the seniors world matchplay champion.

“I can’t thank this crowd enough.”

