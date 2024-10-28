Mountain biker Daniel Parfitt predicts bright Fort William MTB future despite Nevis Range track’s 2025 snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Mountain biker Daniel Parfitt predicts bright Fort William MTB future despite Nevis Range track’s 2025 snub

The UCI Mountain Bike World Series, now organised by Warner Brothers, recently announced Fort William will not be on next year's calendar.

Daniel Parfitt
Daniel Parfitt following his third-placed finish in the men's junior category at the 2024 MTB World Cup in Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Daniel Parfitt believes Fort William has a bright mountain biking future – despite it being removed from the World Cup circuit for next season.

The Nevis Range track has hosted a World Cup round in each year since 2002, aside from a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

It will not be part of the 2025 calendar, however, with new organisers Warner Brothers announcing they are “making space for other locations also vying to become part of the sport’s rich history”.

The organisers have hinted Fort William could be included in future calendars, though.

Local rider Parfitt is excited about the alternative plans being put in place by Nevis Range, which include four new races to take place in Fort William.

Action from the MTB World Cup at Fort William in 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Parfitt, whose father Dave is a manager at Nevis Range, said: “I’m very involved in Nevis Range with the support they give me. In each of the last five or six years, they have been saying it’s going to be the last one.

“I know next year there’s nothing to worry about – Nevis Range have got a lot of events to look forward to.

“You’d normally have the World Cup and maybe a British round.

“I have seen the rough schedule, and although we’ve not got the biggest one, we have more than we normally have, which will be good.

“They have spoken about it, and they hope they can bring it back in the next few years.

“Even if not, we are still going to have races at Fort William.

“I’m sure it will come back at some point.”

Parfitt buoyed after breakthrough season – including Fort William podium

Parfitt is fresh from a successful second and final season in the junior section of the downhill World Cup series, in which he finished 10th overall.

The highlight came in the opening round at his home circuit in Fort William, where he finished third in front of a packed Scottish crowd.

Daniel Parfitt, right, celebrates his podium finish at the 2024 MTB World Cup in Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The 18-year-old is now preparing to step up to elite level, and is in the process of trying to secure a World Cup jersey for next season.

The possibility of entering an access series is also a possibility, amid a raft of changes to the World Cup landscape.

Regardless of what happens, Parfitt insists his day to remember at Aonach Mor will rank high among anything he goes on to achieve.

He added: “That was the highlight of the season – and potentially of my career.

“It was hard to top that. Even if I got another insane result, being at home that was going to be the one which everyone was at.

“Even if I came 20th, it still probably would have been the highlight.

Daniel Parfitt during his race at the 2024 MTB World Cup in Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“The goal was really just to qualify. I was happy just to be there – but the goal was to be top-25.

“I think I outdid myself there. Even on the finals day, everyone I spoke to after was saying ‘you must have been feeling so much pressure.’

“But because I qualified, my goal of top-25 had been completed. The finals day was just a bonus. Making it into the finals day was the goal – I wasn’t aiming to qualify first.

“I was actually pretty chilled, to be honest. My friends and family were all probably more worried about it than I was.

“If I go on to achieve good things, I still don’t know if that podium at Fort William is going to be topped.”

Teenager reflects on MTB journey

Parfitt, who attended Inverlochy Primary School and Lochaber High School, has effectively been steeped in the World Cup scene since he was born.

After using the skiing facilities at Nevis Range throughout his childhood, Parfitt insists he has not looked back since his focus turned to mountain biking just before he turned 10.

Parfitt added: “I have never lived anywhere else, and my mum and dad are very outdoor people.

“My dad has worked at Nevis Range for a long time – for 10 or 15 years before I was even born.

“My mum was always part of the medical team at the World Cup, and I think I’ve been at every single World Cup since I was one.

Daniel Parfitt in action at the 2024 MTB World Cup at Fort William. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It wasn’t like I went to the World Cup and I got into it – I was always into it. That has been 17 odd World Cups I have seen now.

“It’s probably a stupid amount of time I have spent at Nevis Range. If there was a way to work it out, it would be a long time.

“When we used to have some amazing winters, I was brought up skiing. I had an afternoon nursery when I was younger, so my mum and dad took me out skiing in the mornings.

“I skiied before I biked.

“With my dad working there, it was really easy to get into biking. (But) it wasn’t until I was probably eight or nine, and going to the World Cups, that I thought I would quite like to do this.

“I was getting to a point where I was getting good on a bike, and I started doing my first mini-downhill races.

“I started on that pathway, and realised at the World Cup that was how the riders had all come up.”

More from Other sports

Driver Jock Armstrong and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrate their win at the 2023 Snowman Rally. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
All you need to know about the rescheduled 2024 Snowman Rally
Robert Irvine will race with spaniel Finn in Bardonecchia near Turin, Italy, in the 2024 ICT world championships. Image: Gail Irvine.
What is canicross? 10-year-old Aberdeenshire runner and his dog race at World Championships
Boxer Ben Bartlett punching a punching bag
Undefeated Dingwall boxer Ben Bartlett lifts lid on knuckle fracture nightmare
Faye Rogers (facing) celebrates gold in the women's 100m butterfly S10 final on day six of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Image: PA.
How Hannah Miley's father helped Aberdeen Paralympic champion Faye Rogers in her darkest hour…
Boxer Gregor McPherson (l) helped through injury nightmare by Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (r). Image supplied by Gregor McPherson
Exclusive: Boxer Gregor McPherson on Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic's support during collapsed lung nightmare
Pictures from the Aberdeen darts scene over the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Gallery: Darts in Aberdeen through the years - 100 of the best pictures
John Henderson was victorious in the World Seniors Matchplay at York Barbican. Image: Shutterstock.
Huntly's John Henderson thrilled after winning second World Seniors major of 2024
Dean Sutherland wins the Celtic super-welterweight title with ninth round stoppage of Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Boxing: Dean Sutherland's Beach Ballroom bout could be last at Aberdeen venue - as…
Bennachie Hill Race women's winner Becky Baptie and men's champion Jon Gamble. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: All smiles as runners tackle 2024 Bennachie Hill Race
Gregor Owen, 14, and Julian Ochem, 11, at Grampian Parasport Festival. Image: DC Thomson.
Grampian Parasport Festival: How Paris Paralympics inspired youngsters with disabilities in Aberdeen

Conversation