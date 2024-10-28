Exclusive: Techno legends Scooter vow to turn Wednesday in Aberdeen into a Saturday night with dance ‘bangers’

Techno legends Scooter have vowed to turn a dreary Wednesday in Aberdeen into a Saturday night party with high-energy “bangers”.

Boasting global album sales in excess of 30 million Scooter are one of the most influential acts of rave culture over the last three decades.

Fronted by founding member and singer H.P. Baxxter the dance legends will headline P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 30.

Scooter will perform in the Granite City as part of their Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

However, despite their longevity H.P. says Scooter are not a nostalgia act.

Speaking from his home in Germany, H.P. has vowed to give fans in the Granite City a night to remember with a high energy show.

He said: “We will make a Saturday night out of a Wednesday in Aberdeen.

“Our live set is high, high energy with a brilliant show behind it with dancers, LED and pyro,

“We never stopped producing new songs and are now 30 years of Scooter for this tour.

“Our show is not nostalgia as the scene is always moving and we are playing to young people now as well.

“Of course we play the classic songs but at the same time we have collected very good material in recent years.

“The set is really cool with only the best tunes from the early days to now.

“It is really important for the live show if you have a new track for the fans to hear, it really brings energy.

“If everyone is just waiting for The Logical Song and don’t care about the rest it makes no sense.

“The collaborations with Timmy Trumpet and Dimitri Vegas are really bangers live.

“People go crazy for them, the same way they do for the classic tunes.

“It keeps it fresh and up to date.”

‘Scotland was a stronghold for rave’

Formed in the mid nineties in Hamburg, Germany Scooter have racked up a host of smash hits across Europe.

The Logical Song peaked at number two in the UK charts in 2001.

Single Nessaja was also a top five hit the following year.

Scooter will make a rare appearance in Aberdeen, despite the band having strong connections with the Scottish rave scene.

H.P. said: “Our first gig in Scotland was in 1996.

“At that time Scotland was a stronghold for rave as the scene was massive there.

“I think we have only played Aberdeen once, which was the Clubland tour in 2008.

“Scottish fans understand our music and we also had influence from many projects from that country in our early days.”

Retaining passion 30 years on

Earlier this year Scooter released Open Your Mind and Your Trousers, their 21st studio album.

Single Mom Was On Tequila was released earlier this month.

H.P. said: “There is still that passion within me, especially in the live shows.

“In the early days the rave scene was new and it was all so exciting.

“We were successful with gold records but even now I still have that same energy.

“Producing in the studio is not one of my favourites because I spend my life there.

“But when I get really fresh and new ideas that is exciting.

“I am a perfectionist in the studio as the sound must be really good and I must not repeat myself, it must be fresh.

“There have been times when we tried things that didn’t have anything to do with our sound.

“Then after those experiments you come back and suddenly it works again as times are changing with hard techno back on all the commercial festivals.”