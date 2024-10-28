Exclusive: Techno legends Scooter vow to turn Wednesday in Aberdeen into a Saturday night with dance ‘bangers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Techno legends Scooter vow to turn Wednesday in Aberdeen into a Saturday night with dance ‘bangers’

Rave legends Scooter boast album sales in excess of 30 million and are set to play Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 30.

By Sean Wallace
Dance legends Scooter to play Aberdeen Image supplied by DF Concerts
Dance legends Scooter to play Aberdeen Image supplied by DF Concerts

Techno legends Scooter have vowed to turn a dreary Wednesday in Aberdeen into a Saturday night party with high-energy “bangers”.

Boasting global album sales in excess of 30 million Scooter are one of the most influential acts of rave culture over the last three decades.

Fronted by founding member and singer H.P. Baxxter the dance legends will headline P&J Live in Aberdeen on Wednesday, October 30.

Scooter will perform in the Granite City as part of their Thirty, Rough and Dirty tour to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

However, despite their longevity H.P. says Scooter are not a nostalgia act.

Speaking from his home in Germany, H.P. has vowed to give fans in the Granite City a night to remember with a high energy show.

Techno greats Scooter have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Image: Philip Nuernberger
Techno greats Scooter have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. Image: Philip Nuernberger

He said: “We will make a Saturday night out of a Wednesday in Aberdeen.

“Our live set is high, high energy with a brilliant show behind it with dancers, LED and pyro,

“We never stopped producing new songs and are now 30 years of Scooter for this tour.

“Our show is not nostalgia as the scene is always moving and we are playing to young people now as well.

“Of course we play the classic songs but at the same time we have collected very good material in recent years.

“The set is really cool with only the best tunes from the early days to now.

“It is really important for the live show if you have a new track for the fans to hear, it really brings energy.

“If everyone is just waiting for The Logical Song and don’t care about the rest it makes no sense.

“The collaborations with Timmy Trumpet and Dimitri Vegas are really bangers live.

“People go crazy for them, the same way they do for the classic tunes.

“It keeps it fresh and up to date.”

‘Scotland was a stronghold for rave’

Formed in the mid nineties in Hamburg, Germany Scooter have racked up a host of smash hits across Europe.

The Logical Song peaked at number two in the UK charts in 2001.

Single Nessaja was also a top five hit the following year.

Scooter will make a rare appearance in Aberdeen, despite the band having strong connections with the Scottish rave scene.

H.P. Baxxter of dance legends Scooter. Image supplied by DF Concerts
H.P. Baxxter of dance legends Scooter. Image supplied by DF Concerts

H.P. said: “Our first gig in Scotland was in 1996.

“At that time Scotland was a stronghold for rave as the scene was massive there.

“I think we have only played Aberdeen once, which was the Clubland tour in 2008.

“Scottish fans understand our music and we also had influence from many projects from that country in our early days.”

Retaining passion 30 years on

Earlier this year Scooter released Open Your Mind and Your Trousers, their 21st studio album.

Single Mom Was On Tequila was released earlier this month.

Techno legends Scooter to play Aberdeen's P&J Live to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Image by Philip Nuernberger
Techno legends Scooter to play Aberdeen's P&J Live to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Image by Philip Nuernberger

H.P. said: “There is still that passion within me, especially in the live shows.

“In the early days the rave scene was new and it was all so exciting.

“We were successful with gold records but even now  I still have that same energy.

“Producing in the studio is not one of my favourites because I spend my life there.

“But when I get really fresh and new ideas that is exciting.

“I am a perfectionist in the studio as the sound must be really good and I must not repeat myself, it must be fresh.

“There have been times when we tried things that didn’t have anything to do with our sound.

“Then after those experiments you come back and suddenly it works again as times are changing with hard techno back on all the commercial festivals.”

