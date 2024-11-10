EXCLUSIVE: Rogue Invitational strongman and strongwoman champions Mitchell Hooper and Inez Carrasquillo on Aberdeen success and P&J Live fans

Canada’s Mitchell Hooper said the proudest moment of the weekend spent defending his Rogue Invitational strongman title at Aberdeen’s P&J Live was going to be a post-victory phonecall with his young daughter.

The hulking 27-year-old’s supreme consistency across Friday and Saturday’s six strongman events saw him finish on 54 points, ahead of Icelandic giant Hafthor Bjornsson (44 points) and Invergordon’s three-time World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman.

Hooper, a.k.a. “Moose”, won Saturday’s penultimate event, the yoke escalator, in a stunning 35 seconds – virtually running with a 408kg frame on his shoulders, before lifting three weights – the heaviest more than 270kg – up the power stairs.

It meant, by the circus medley pressing event finale – which saw Bjornsson and Hooper paired together – Hooper, the World’s Strongest Man in 2023, and the 2023 and 2024 Arnold Strongman Classic winner, was destined to hold on to the Rogue Invitational title he claimed for the first time in 2023.

Regardless, Hooper finished in style, managing to hoist up and press over his head the final 184kg circus axle barbell to a rousing reception from the Granite City arena, in a time only beaten by Luke Stoltman.

Speaking to The Press and Journal after picking up another Rogue Invitational first-place belt, Mitchell said: “I feel great. I did what I knew I could do and it always feels good to execute.

“I think there’s more personal pride in defending a title because it’s a different discipline that’s required. It’s about personal improvement and becoming the strongest version of yourself.”

Hooper agreed consistency was key across the two days of competition, and despite beaming with happiness at his achievement, the man many consider as having changed strongman was looking forward to his post contest call home even more.

Champion Hooper revealed, during his trip to Aberdeen, his infant daughter said “Dadda” for the first time.

He said: “My proudest moment this weekend? I probably haven’t done it yet – it’s probably when I get to call and say hello to her.”

Hooper – who was hoping to get some time to see Aberdeen on Sunday before flying home – took time to hail the fans who packed out P&J Live to support the Rogue Invitational strongman and strongwoman competitions, saying: “It’s awesome.

“The Scottish fans… we have one show in Glasgow and now this one here, and you guys and your love for strongman is beyond – it’s something I’m incredibly thankful for.

“Following in Tom and (brother) Luke (Stoltman’s) footsteps in growing the sport in Scotland, hopefully I can be a small part of growing the sport in Canada as well.”

On Saturday, Highlander Tom Stoltman, currently battling a back injury, proved his enduring class by winning the opening power drive event.

Rogue Invitational’s first strongwoman champion Carrasquillo in ‘shock’

The Rogue Invitational’s first-ever strongwoman champion, Puerto Rico’s Inez Carrasquillo, said she was “still in shock” immediately after her history-making victory – which she capped with a phenomenal 113kg circus axle barbell press.

“I don’t really know how to feel right now,” Carrasquillo admitted.

“I’m really excited, and coming from a huge injury in March from the Arnold (Strongwoman Classic), where I fell and smashed my face, and all the facial tissue swelled up and my face was black and blue for weeks, it was a comeback for me. I’m very happy right now.”

Carrasquillo thinks focusing on the “mental game” and feeding off the Aberdeen crowd were important factors in her claiming the richest purse in her sport – both the men’s and women’s champions are set to receive around 122,000 US dollars (£94,000).

She said: “I’m usually in my head about a lot of things and not really paying attention to what I’m doing, but this weekend I focused on each event and figures out what I needed to do to win or get top-three.

“I’ve loved it so much. I love Scotland, I love the people and everyone’s been super nice.

“It was a better crowd than the Arnold, I think, with everyone hyping us up!

“It’s just been a great weekend.”

The Rogue Invitational concludes at P&J Live on Sunday, where the men and women’s CrossFit champions for 2024 will be crowned.

This year’s event in Aberdeen is the first time in six editions where the strength and fitness extravaganza has been held outside of the United States.