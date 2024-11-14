Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland targets major televised fight breakthrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Other sports

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland targets major televised fight breakthrough

Sutherland will defend his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on Saturday, November 30.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland at the Granite City gym. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is targeting a breakthrough to major televised fight bills after his upcoming Celtic title defence.

The 26-year-old will defend his BBBofC Celtic super-welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen, on Saturday, November 30.

The title showdown is also an eliminator for a shot at the British and Commonwealth titles.

Boasting a pro-record of 18 wins and just one defeat Sutherland is determined to retain his title on the way to securing further belt glory and exposure.

The hotly-anticipated all-North title showdown against Hopeman’s two-weight Scottish champion Wilkinson will be Sutherland’s sixth fight at the Beach Ballroom.

He has revealed it will be his last.

Sutherland says the next time he is in action in the Granite City will be in a mega title fight at Pittodrie or P&J Live.

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland is set to defend his Celtic title. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sutherland said: “I want to get a television contract. I am so close.

“I just need this fight and then I’m breaking through.

“Although this is defending the Celtic title, it is also about more pride and respect being put on my name.

“It is a stepping stone, that’s what I see it for myself.

“I have absolutely loved fighting at the Beach Ballroom, but I’m moving on to bigger and better things.

“If I don’t believe, try and put it out there, it is not going to happen, so I am putting that pressure on myself.

“The Beach Ballroom is done and dusted after this.

“The next time you see me fighting in Aberdeen will be at P&J Live or Pittodrie.”

Aberdeen super-welterweight Dean Sutherland during an open training session. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
British title eliminator update

Sutherland’s Celtic belt defence also doubles up as an eliminator for a shot at the British – currently vacant – and Commonwealth titles.

The British and Commonwealth titles were scheduled to be up for grabs in a unifier clash between Louis Greene and Sam Gilley at York Hall, London last month.

However, the title showdown was cancelled when Greene was forced to withdraw as he was suffering from a virus.

Greene had previously lost out to Gilley on points when defending his super-welterweight Commonwealth title fight in October last year.

With Greene ruled out by illness, Gilley put his Commonwealth title up against replacement fighter Jack McCann and retained the belt with a fourth round stoppage.

Gilley recently linked up with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Sutherland’s only defeat of his career came at the hands of Greene for that Commonwealth title by fifth round knock-out at the Beach Ballroom in November 2022.

When the title showdown between Greene and Gilley is rearranged, Sutherland wants to be on the undercard to hammer home his own title push.

Dean Sutherland raises the Celtic super-welterweight title after beating Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
He said: “Greene had to pull out so I believe they are rearranging it to get that fight put on again.

“If Greene and Gilley are fighting, I want to be on the undercard so they cannot avoid me.

“I have already said to Sam (Kynoch, promoter) that as soon as I beat Fraser, I want on that undercard.”

Dean Sutherland celebrates winning the Celtic super-welterweight title against Sion Yaxley. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Working with trainer Joe Ham Sr

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson will also fight on the undercard of Sutherland’s title defence.

Also in action is Scottish champion Ben Bartlett of Dingwall.

Sutherland secured the Celtic title with a stoppage win against previously undefeated holder Sion Yaxley at the Beach Ballroom in May.

Opponent Wilkinson, who has a pro-record of nine wins and one defeat, trains in Aberdeen and is a former sparring partner of Sutherland.

Earlier this year, Sutherland changed training base from the Churchill Gym in London, and the Aberdonian now works with trainer Joe Ham Sr in Glasgow.

.Dean Sutherland (r) to defend Celtic super welterweight title against Fraser Wilkinson (l). Image: DCT Media
Sutherland said: “It has taken it up another level working with Joe.

“The training camp is going brilliantly and I have a fantastic, experienced team around me.

“I am in the gym with great guys who are pushing me and sparring has been great.

“I have been sparring with boxers with different styles and changing it up.

“It is all about keeping levels high.”

