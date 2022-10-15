Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to be a habit…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to be a habit…

By Steve Scott
October 15, 2022, 9:09 am
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.

Seriously, is no-one else seeing there’s a pattern here?

Scotland should already be in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand even before they have to play the hosts in their final pool game. But instead they need to beat the Black Ferns to avoid going home.

Saturday morning’s 14-12 to Australia might have been the worst of this current series of defeats snatched from the jaws of victory the Scots have been enduring.

Nothing could be worse than a last kick, added-time penalty to lose like last week against Wales, right? Wrong.

12-0 with the elements

They were 12-0 to the good at half-time and it probably should have been more. The windy nature of Whangerei (welcome to New Zealand) unquestionably meant there’d be a balancing in the second half when the Wallaroos had the elements in their favour.

But even allowing for the Australians going ahead, the Scots had a two player advantage at the death. And still they couldn’t make it count.

Scotland have a well-drilled pack to match any in the competition, other than England and France. Sarah Bonar and Emma Wassell have been outstanding in the second row.

Jade Konkel-Roberts is one of the best carriers in world rugby. Caity Mattinson has been a real find at scrum-half.

The scrum and lineout have been superb. But the Scots seem incapable of scoring against a 15×15 situation unless it’s a driving maul.

Both Scots tries came that way this week again. Lana Skeldon would probably have had two tries had the maul not been illegally hauled down the second time and a penalty try given.

Once more, the penalty count was massively lopsided in favour of Scotland. Two red cards resulted.

As an aside, the amount of high-hitting from the Wallaroos worrying illustrates just how little importance the game there is lending towards protection of the head area. The card count was actually generous to the winners.

Coulda, woulda, shoulda, but…

Ball and territory were at a premium for the Scots in the second half but they were still able to force enough pressure to reduce Australia to 13. Yet even two to the good they couldn’t force a winner.

If you take out the England and France games in the Six Nations – they are some away ahead of the pack, even New Zealand – then Scotland might easily have won their last six games against other opposition.

Coulda, woulda, shoulda, okay. But every one of those games has been lost by a single score. The Scots have conceded the crucial points in the final ten minutes in all of them.

The effort, application and desire of the team is not in question. But there comes a time when all these near misses mount up to a definite pattern instead of just rank bad luck.

