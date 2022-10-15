Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains and ferries in the West Coast are facing delays and cancellations amidst stormy weather.

Heavy rain and strong winds continue to hit the area on Saturday and are expected to carry on throughout the weekend.

This is affecting roads and public transport services, with anyone heading out advised to plan ahead and expect delays.

Traffic controls were put in place on the Rest and Be Thankful on Friday and are likely to remain in place today.

Conditions on the landslip-prone road will be continually monitored, with convoys and control systems being put in place when needed to keep drivers safe.

Train delays

Network Rail has imposed speed restrictions on services travelling on the West Highland Line on Saturday morning.

The restriction has been put in place between Falls of Cruchan and Taynuilt due to “severe weather” and will impact services between Glasgow and Oban.

It is hoped services will be able to return to normal by 2pm this afternoon.

Ferry cancellations

CalMac has warned a number of its services are subject to delays and cancellations due to strong winds.

The following routes are currently affected:

Oban – Colonsay

Claonaig – Lochranza

Mallaig – Armadale

Ardhmor – Eriskay

Fionnphort – Iona

Ardrossan – Brodick

Mallaig – Small Isles

Kennacraig – Islay

⚠️YELLOW #Fionnphort #Iona 15Oct Due to forecast adverse weather of South / Southwest winds and swell conditions, service will be liable to disruption or cancellation.

Passengers can find the most up to date travel information on CalMac’s website.