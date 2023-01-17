Six Nations: Gregor Townsend has no firm future plans and is focused on the Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Gregor Townsend has no firm future plans and is focused on the Six Nations

By Steve Scott
January 17, 2023, 10:00 pm
Gregor Townsend won't discuss his future until after teh Six Nations.
Gregor Townsend won't discuss his future until after teh Six Nations.

.Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made no plans and no talks about his own future – including staying at Murrayfield – and has full focus on the Six Nations.

Linked with the French set-up and Leicester in recent weeks, Townsend said he had been contacted by France about their attack coach vacancy after the Rugby World Cup. He added he’d had no discussions at all with the English Premiership champions.

The 49-year-old, out of contract after this September’s World Cup, said he also hasn’t discussed the possibility of extending his role with Scotland. He added he wouldn’t “until after the Six Nations”, as he named his 40-strong squad for the forthcoming 2023 championship.

‘I have had no contact with Leicester, at all’

Gregor Townsend reported to be interested in future French assistant job as Scots announce four Rugby World Cup warm-ups

“I did get a call from France to see if I would be interested,” he said. “I said I was not prepared to go in to any discussions until after the Six Nations.

“There’s been no contact with Leicester, at all. People may want to get in contact with you or your agent because they know your contract is up. My contract is coming to an end at the end of the year.”

The “feedback” from Murrayfield that there would be no discussions about another extension to his Scotland contract until after the Six Nations, he said. He however ruled out “moving upstairs” to an director of rugby role  with Scotland.

“I love the job, I love the people I work with, I love the challenges we have,” he said. “It is easy to say yes (to staying) but that is not my decision.

“What I know is that I want to coach. I enjoy coaching. It is something that has been a massive part of my life for ten to fifteen years and I would like that to continue.

“Another role is not something I have thought about, no.”

No distraction for Six Nations

The discussions about his future would not be a distraction heading into the championship, he said. Scotland start against England at Twickenham on February 4.

“The future is how we do in the Six Nations and how we prepare the team for that. (His next job) is not something I think about a lot.

“The key is how we get the group in next week, prepare for a massive game, play well in the Six Nations. That will take up all of our time.”

Bath’s Ruaridh McConnachie, whose financier father Rennie hails from Perth, could be the first player to be capped for both Scotland and England in the pro era under World Rugby’s new regulations.

McConnachie, who grew up in England, was capped twice by Eddie Jones in 2019. Under the new three-year “cooling-off” period, the wing/full-back is now eligible for Scotland. Darcy Graham, who played all but one game in 2022, is likely out until the fourth game of the campaign.

Townsend has also selected Ben Healy, who played for Ireland Under-21s. The Munster fly-half is joining Edinburgh next season and has a Scottish mother. He comes in with Adam Hastings missing the entire championship due to shoulder surgery.

Squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby).

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Healy (Munster Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), Ben White (London Irish).

