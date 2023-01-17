Six Nations: Gregor Townsend has no firm future plans and is focused on the Six Nations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

.Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made no plans and no talks about his own future – including staying at Murrayfield – and has full focus on the Six Nations.

Linked with the French set-up and Leicester in recent weeks, Townsend said he had been contacted by France about their attack coach vacancy after the Rugby World Cup. He added he’d had no discussions at all with the English Premiership champions.

The 49-year-old, out of contract after this September’s World Cup, said he also hasn’t discussed the possibility of extending his role with Scotland. He added he wouldn’t “until after the Six Nations”, as he named his 40-strong squad for the forthcoming 2023 championship.

‘I have had no contact with Leicester, at all’

“I did get a call from France to see if I would be interested,” he said. “I said I was not prepared to go in to any discussions until after the Six Nations.

“There’s been no contact with Leicester, at all. People may want to get in contact with you or your agent because they know your contract is up. My contract is coming to an end at the end of the year.”

The “feedback” from Murrayfield that there would be no discussions about another extension to his Scotland contract until after the Six Nations, he said. He however ruled out “moving upstairs” to an director of rugby role with Scotland.

“I love the job, I love the people I work with, I love the challenges we have,” he said. “It is easy to say yes (to staying) but that is not my decision.

“What I know is that I want to coach. I enjoy coaching. It is something that has been a massive part of my life for ten to fifteen years and I would like that to continue.

“Another role is not something I have thought about, no.”

No distraction for Six Nations

Your Scotland squad for the 2023 @SixNationsRugby is here 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 More ➡️ https://t.co/sjCbHftQhW pic.twitter.com/6SrZWjPrB7 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 17, 2023

The discussions about his future would not be a distraction heading into the championship, he said. Scotland start against England at Twickenham on February 4.

“The future is how we do in the Six Nations and how we prepare the team for that. (His next job) is not something I think about a lot.

“The key is how we get the group in next week, prepare for a massive game, play well in the Six Nations. That will take up all of our time.”

Bath’s Ruaridh McConnachie, whose financier father Rennie hails from Perth, could be the first player to be capped for both Scotland and England in the pro era under World Rugby’s new regulations.

McConnachie, who grew up in England, was capped twice by Eddie Jones in 2019. Under the new three-year “cooling-off” period, the wing/full-back is now eligible for Scotland. Darcy Graham, who played all but one game in 2022, is likely out until the fourth game of the campaign.

Townsend has also selected Ben Healy, who played for Ireland Under-21s. The Munster fly-half is joining Edinburgh next season and has a Scottish mother. He comes in with Adam Hastings missing the entire championship due to shoulder surgery.

Squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), Simon Berghan (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby).

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Healy (Munster Rugby), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), Ben White (London Irish).