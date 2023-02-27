Six Nations: Scotland ‘can’t wait’ to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Scotland ‘can’t wait’ to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle

By Steve Scott
February 27, 2023, 10:00 pm
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.

Scotland “can’t wait” to try to settle scores with Ireland after believing they had France in the ropes for an hour in Paris, believes Gregor Townsend.

The Scots’ Six Nations Grand Slam hopes were extinguished by the 32-21 defeat at the Stade de France. But after a nightmare first 20 minutes that saw them 19-0 down, the Scots rallied to four points down with 10 minutes left and believed they had the winning of the game.

The Scots now move on to a potential Triple Crown game with championship favourites Ireland at BT Murrayfield next week. The Irish are still on course for the Grand Slam after beating Italy in Rome at the weekend.

‘This team can take on anybody in the world’

Head coach Townsend said the team were gutted they didn’t at least get two bonus points from a chilly afternoon in Paris.

“I’m far more encouraged than I should be after a defeat, but I do believe that was a better performance than the first two we put in in this championship,” he said.

“We are playing a team that had not lost a game in 2022 , at their home. And we are gutted we don’t win, gutted we don’t score four tries. We scored three tries and left two or three out there.

“The players are disappointed as the way the game was going it was ours to win.

“If you think  back to Twickenham, we were in the same position and they went on and won that. That is the feeling you want.

“To even get into that position, some of the play was fantastic. It showed who we are, it shows that this team can take on anybody in the world.”

‘We know Ireland’s strengths’

Ireland have proved a the toughest nut to crack for Scotland. The Scots last beat them in 2017, and have never done it in Townsend’s reign.

“We know we have to play really well to win,” he said. “They are a quality side, number one in the world.

“But we can’t wait to play them. We couldn’t wait for the France game. That (France) game will be so important for our growth with the belief we showed, and the things we know we can do better. There was resilience and intelligence in how we played.

“We know Ireland’s strengths. We have got to make sure they are not in our 22 very often as they get their game going when they get in there.

“But we have to focus on ourselves. The way we are playing is causing teams problems. We have to get our game out there.

“We caused them problems in Dublin a year ago but we are a better team now.”

Grant Gilchrist will almost certainly miss the Ireland game after he was shown a red card after only six minutes for a high hit on Anthony Jelonch. It was the veteran lock’s first-ever sending off.

Townsend said that Gilchrist had made a sound hit on Jelonch at the opening kick-off, but mistimed it on the second occasion.

“It was not borne out of anything more than trying to do his job. But he didn’t get it right,” he said Townsend. “Richie (Gray) and Jonny (Gray) played well, Sam Skinner came in off the bench. So we’ve got three good second rows there for Ireland.

“Scott Cummings played for Glasgow at the weekend and will have another next week to put himself in the mix. That will be timely if we lose Grant.”

