THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scots’ Six Nations report card shows growing improvement, and a few issues to address

The dust after the Scotland’s Six Nations settled for barely a week, before it was kicked up again by Stuart Hogg’s announcement he would retire after the World Cup.

Regular readers here would know that we thought that might be coming. Expect at least four more players – some of whom may be even more crucial in today’s team even than Hogg – to make a similar decision once they’re done in France.

But while is intriguing to think about how the team will look like in 2024, there’s a whole lot to do in 2023 yet. After a decent report card to 2022, it’s worth having a look at where Scotland are in all the key areas heading into a busy summer.

They’re certainly further on than they were after the Autumn Series. There’s clearly a definable plan there now, and they play a game that is very pleasing to the eye, at least for those of us who like such things.

The Scots gather in May for the first block of a long summer’s training camp. They play four warm-up tests, three of them at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend said they’d focus more on skills and tactics than fitness, as they did in the build-up to 2019.

Attack

In the last calendar year, Scotland have scored 43 tries in just 12 tests – with the vast majority scored by the backs. Only one of those matches was against a so-called Tier Two nation, Fiji in November.

Their ‘hit rate’ (points per 22 visit) over the three tests against Argentina, England and Wales was incredible. That was never really sustainable against France and Ireland’s quality defence.

But by and large you feel halfway confident when the Scots knock at the opposition line these days. Even when Finn Russell wasn’t there, Blair Kinghorn’s physical presence is a decent asset.

Defence

Jamie Ritchie lifts the Doddie Weir Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆#AsOne pic.twitter.com/78nkMWFFbI — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 11, 2023

2022 was not a vintage year after 2021 set a standard, but Steve Tandy’s plan looked excellent again this spring. The Scots could even afford to bench Chris Harris, thought to be the lynchpin of the entire system, for the entire Six Nations.

The threat over opposition ball wasn’t that great during the autumn. But that came back as well, with Jamie Ritchie and George Turner prominent. The Scots had a number of turnovers with their backs to their own line.

Front row/scrummage

The starters – Pierre Schoeman, Turner and Zander Fagerson – were excellent. But lack of depth in this area was exposed in the Ireland game, when the replacements struggled against a team who ran out of hookers.

The replacement trio of Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland and Nel against Italy were much better. But with WP now 37, we badly need another tight-head.

Murphy Walker needs to get as many starts in the warm-ups as possible once he’s backfrom injury.

Second row/lineout/maul

Richie Gray signs deal with Nivea as a soft hands ambassador pic.twitter.com/tcPYB9roiM — Thistle Scottish Rugby Podcast (@thistlerugbypod) February 4, 2023

The lineout was great – on their own ball and the opposition’s – when Richie Gray was there. When he wasn’t, against Argentina, Ireland, Italy and the closing minutes against France, it was unreliable.

Richie’s glorious take-and-pass in the build-up to the winning try at Twickenham was maybe my favourite moment of the entire campaign.

It’s risking a lot to be so reliant on a 34-year-old and the 32-year-old Grant Gilchrist. I’d like to see Scott Cummings take more responsibility, and for Glen Young and Cam Henderson get more chances this summer. The maul was excellent, particularly in defence.

Back Row

We’re still looking for the right combination here. You thought the trio for the Italy game – Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Jack Dempsey – might be the solution, but it didn’t look definitive.

Dempsey’s certainly elbowed his way to the forefront at No 8. Matt Fagerson won’t let anyone down, but Rory Darge will come on strong this summer.

He was brilliant for Glasgow at Munster at the weekend. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him start when they get to France.

Half Backs

Ben White properly seized his chance at 9, and is the man in possession. Ali Price responded pretty well when he came on. George Horne’s recent form means we’re superbly served at this key position, as per usual.

Racing’s season in France seems to be petering out. That’s rough on those of us who like to watch them play, but good for Scotland as Russell can have a stress-less couple of months. Clearly taking care of him (on and off the pitch) is a big priority.

Having a closer and detailed look at Ben Healy is another big priority for the summer tests.

Midfield

THAT IS SPECIAL! 👏 Cameron Redpath with a glorious opening try for @BathRugby 🤯#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/vF0c352DQo — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 26, 2023

Huwipilotu, obviously. A combo no-one saw coming in August has been brilliant in attack and defence.

Cam Redpath – what a try he scored for Bath at the weekend – and Harris are in reserve. Glasgow’s rejuvenated Stafford McDowall is there as insurance. No issues here.

Back Three

As we suggested in the autumn, Kyle Steyn does a great job when he’s asked. But Darcy Graham is proper X Factor, and he should come back in when he gets back up to speed. Duhan van der Merwe could be more direct at times, but that’s really being picky.

Even after the dreadful business with Rufus McLean, there’s still plenty of cover. While I expect Hogg to be firing on all cylinders with the finish line in sight, there are two credible alternatives to him in Kinghorn and Ollie Smith.