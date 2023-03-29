THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scots’ Six Nations report card shows growing improvement, and a few issues to address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scots’ Six Nations report card shows growing improvement, and a few issues to address

After a decent report card to end 2022, it's worth having a look at where Scotland are in all the key areas heading into a busy summer.

Scotland are definitely much further on going into the summer and the build-up to the World Cup.
Scotland are definitely much further on going into the summer and the build-up to the World Cup.
By Steve Scott

The dust after the Scotland’s Six Nations settled for barely a week, before it was kicked up again by Stuart Hogg’s announcement he would retire after the World Cup.

Regular readers here would know that we thought that might be coming. Expect at least four more players – some of whom may be even more crucial in today’s team even than Hogg – to make a similar decision once they’re done in France.

But while is intriguing to think about how the team will look like in 2024, there’s a whole lot to do in 2023 yet. After a decent report card to 2022, it’s worth having a look at where Scotland are in all the key areas heading into a busy summer.

They’re certainly further on than they were after the Autumn Series. There’s clearly a definable plan there now, and they play a game that is very pleasing to the eye, at least for those of us who like such things.

The Scots gather in May for the first block of a long summer’s training camp. They play four warm-up tests, three of them at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend said they’d focus more on skills and tactics than fitness, as they did in the build-up to 2019.

Attack

In the last calendar year, Scotland have scored 43 tries in just 12 tests – with the vast majority scored by the backs. Only one of those matches was against a so-called Tier Two nation, Fiji in November.

Their ‘hit rate’ (points per 22 visit) over the three tests against Argentina, England and Wales was incredible. That was never really sustainable against France and Ireland’s quality defence.

But by and large you feel halfway confident when the Scots knock at the opposition line these days. Even when Finn Russell wasn’t there, Blair Kinghorn’s physical presence  is a decent asset.

Defence

2022 was not a vintage year after 2021 set a standard, but Steve Tandy’s plan looked excellent again this spring. The Scots could even afford to bench Chris Harris, thought to be the lynchpin of the entire system, for the entire Six Nations.

The threat over opposition ball wasn’t that great during the autumn. But that came back as well, with Jamie Ritchie and George Turner prominent. The Scots had a number of turnovers with their backs to their own line.

Front row/scrummage

The starters – Pierre Schoeman, Turner and Zander Fagerson – were excellent. But lack of depth in this area was exposed in the Ireland game, when the replacements struggled against a team who ran out of hookers.

The replacement trio of Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland and Nel against Italy were much better. But with WP now 37, we badly need another tight-head.

Murphy Walker needs to get as many starts in the warm-ups as possible once he’s backfrom injury.

Second row/lineout/maul

The lineout was great – on their own ball and the opposition’s – when Richie Gray was there. When he wasn’t, against Argentina, Ireland, Italy and the closing minutes against France, it was unreliable.

Richie’s glorious take-and-pass in the build-up to the winning try at Twickenham was maybe my favourite moment of the entire campaign.

It’s risking a lot to be so reliant on a 34-year-old and the 32-year-old Grant Gilchrist. I’d like to see Scott Cummings take more responsibility, and for Glen Young and Cam Henderson get more chances this summer. The maul was excellent, particularly in defence.

Back Row

We’re still looking for the right combination here. You thought the trio for the Italy game – Ritchie, Hamish Watson and Jack Dempsey – might be the solution, but it didn’t look definitive.

Dempsey’s certainly elbowed his way to the forefront at No 8. Matt Fagerson won’t let anyone down, but Rory Darge will come on strong this summer.

He was brilliant for Glasgow at Munster at the weekend. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him start when they get to France.

Half Backs

Ben White properly seized his chance at 9, and is the man in possession. Ali Price responded pretty well when he came on. George Horne’s recent form means we’re superbly served at this key position, as per usual.

Racing’s season in France seems to be petering out. That’s rough on those of us who like to watch them play, but good for Scotland as Russell can have a stress-less couple of months. Clearly taking care of him (on and off the pitch) is a big priority.

Having a closer and detailed look at Ben Healy is another big priority for the summer tests.

Midfield

Huwipilotu, obviously. A combo no-one saw coming in August has been brilliant in attack and defence.

Cam Redpath – what a try he scored for Bath at the weekend – and Harris are in reserve. Glasgow’s rejuvenated Stafford McDowall is there as insurance. No issues here.

Back Three

As we suggested in the autumn, Kyle Steyn does a great job when he’s asked. But Darcy Graham is proper X Factor, and he should come back in when he gets back up to speed. Duhan van der Merwe could be more direct at times, but that’s really being picky.

Even after the dreadful business with Rufus McLean, there’s still plenty of cover. While I expect Hogg to be firing on all cylinders with the finish line in sight, there are two credible alternatives to him in Kinghorn and Ollie Smith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
The AWPR is closed between Cleanhill junction and Charlestown flyover. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented