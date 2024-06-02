Shinty: Doug Brockie, 15, on target as Glenurquhart claim first points of the season

Fifteen-year-old Doug Brockie scored his first senior goal as Glenurquhart gathered their first point of the Mowi Premiership season, drawing 2-2 with Kyles Athletic.

James Keating and James Cameron replaced Fergus Robertson and Liam Robertson for the hosts while Andrew King returned for Kyles with Will Cowie and Innes Macdonald starting outfield for the first time since March.

James Pringle’s back-hand strike and Conor Kennedy’s effort from the edge of the D had Kyles two-up but Ryan Porter took the ball down to score from around the penalty spot before Brockie beat stand-in keeper Jack Whyte to level.

Glen boss Davie Stewart said: “We fought until the end and deserved at least a point. Everyone played their part, and it was a day to remember for Doug Brockie.”

Kyles’ Will Cowie: “I thought we were the better team, especially up front, for almost an hour and Stuart MacKintosh made several super saves to keep them in it.

“Glenurquhart then started to dominate the centre line and our hitting could have been better. It’s disappointing as I think Glenurquhart only had a couple of shots on target.”

Kinlochshiel and Oban Camanachd drew 1-1. Shiel’s Keith MacRae was injured while a heel problem restricted John MacRae to the substitutes’ bench, and he only managed the final 15 minutes.

Duncan Matheson, Archie MacRae and Zander MacRae all returned.

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish was passed fit following a groin injury while Ross Macmillan started after scoring four goals over his last two substitute appearances.

Substitute Lewis Cameron put Oban ahead, set up by Matthew Sloss who rounded the keeper, but Jordan Fraser’s backhand strike with 10 minutes remaining earned Shiel a point.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “It’s as strong an Oban side as we’ve seen for a while.

“We pushed Finlay MacRae into midfield and Donald Nixon to buckshee forward as we went for it.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I thought we could have won it, but we’ll take the point.

“We lost Louie MacFarlane (ankle) before a recurrence of a groin injury forced Daniel MacCuish off, all within the first 20 minutes, and that’s my main concern.”

Kings open up a gap at summit

With Lovat idle, leaders Kingussie played their game in hand and go four points clear after winning 6-0 at Lochaber.

Savio Genini returned to bag a first half double with Dylan Borthwick adding a third on 76 minutes. Lochaber’s Max Campbell was sent off after a high swing caught Robert Mabon on the back of the neck before Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick took his tally to four goals.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “The boys had to be on it, and our defence didn’t give them an inch.

“Dylan Borthwick came off after half an hour after taking a blow to the knee but returned towards the end to score four goals.”

A productive second half saw Caberfeidh leapfrog Skye into fourth place after beating the islanders 6-2.

Jamie Gillies gave Skye an interval lead but Craig Morrison’s treble, Kevin Bartlett’s double and Ruaraidh MacKinnon all counted for Cabers. William MacKinnon bagged Skye’s other goal.

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “I always felt the goals were coming and I thought we played well.”

Beauly stretched their lead at the top of the Mowi National Division as they defeated Fort William 3-0. Euan MacCormick scored twice before Sandy Elick added a third.

Allan MacDonald’s hat-trick helped Inveraray beat Kilmallie 3-1. Innes Blackhall replied before being sent off a minute from time.

Col Glen beat Oban Celtic 4-3. Daniel MacMillan, Gabriel Tidser and David Hill’s penalty counted for Celtic with Col Glen replying through Scott MacVicar’s quick-fire double and Auryn Kerr.

Sam Bulloch’s winner came eight minutes from time. Celtic’s Kyle MacFarlane and Col Glen’s Scott Symons were sent off in the final minute.

First half goals from Craig Anderson, Calum McLay and Calum Morrison meant Glasgow Mid Argyll won 3-0 at Bute in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round.