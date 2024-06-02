Shinty: Doug Brockie, 15, on target as Glenurquhart claim first points of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Doug Brockie, 15, on target as Glenurquhart claim first points of the season

Glen drew 2-2 with Kyles Athletic on a day to remember for the teenager.

By Alasdair Bruce
Glenurquhart's Douglas Brockie gets the equalising goal against Kyles Athletic. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glenurquhart's Douglas Brockie gets the equalising goal against Kyles Athletic. Image: Neil Paterson.

Fifteen-year-old Doug Brockie scored his first senior goal as Glenurquhart gathered their first point of the Mowi Premiership season, drawing 2-2 with Kyles Athletic.

James Keating and James Cameron replaced Fergus Robertson and Liam Robertson for the hosts while Andrew King returned for Kyles with Will Cowie and Innes Macdonald starting outfield for the first time since March.

James Pringle’s back-hand strike and Conor Kennedy’s effort from the edge of the D had Kyles two-up but Ryan Porter took the ball down to score from around the penalty spot before Brockie beat stand-in keeper Jack Whyte to level.

Glen boss Davie Stewart said: “We fought until the end and deserved at least a point. Everyone played their part, and it was a day to remember for Doug Brockie.”

Glenurquhart number 18 Douglas Brockie stays calm under pressure to score the equalising goal. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kyles’ Will Cowie: “I thought we were the better team, especially up front, for almost an hour and Stuart MacKintosh made several super saves to keep them in it.

“Glenurquhart then started to dominate the centre line and our hitting could have been better. It’s disappointing as I think Glenurquhart only had a couple of shots on target.”

Glenurquhart’s John Barr (centre left) and Kyles’ James Pringle (centre right) in the thick of the action. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kinlochshiel and Oban Camanachd drew 1-1. Shiel’s Keith MacRae was injured while a heel problem restricted John MacRae to the substitutes’ bench, and he only managed the final 15 minutes.

Duncan Matheson, Archie MacRae and Zander MacRae all returned.

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish was passed fit following a groin injury while Ross Macmillan started after scoring four goals over his last two substitute appearances.

Substitute Lewis Cameron put Oban ahead, set up by Matthew Sloss who rounded the keeper, but Jordan Fraser’s backhand strike with 10 minutes remaining earned Shiel a point.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “It’s as strong an Oban side as we’ve seen for a while.

“We pushed Finlay MacRae into midfield and Donald Nixon to buckshee forward as we went for it.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “I thought we could have won it, but we’ll take the point.

“We lost Louie MacFarlane (ankle) before a recurrence of a groin injury forced Daniel MacCuish off, all within the first 20 minutes, and that’s my main concern.”

Kings open up a gap at summit

With Lovat idle, leaders Kingussie played their game in hand and go four points clear after winning 6-0 at Lochaber.

Savio Genini returned to bag a first half double with Dylan Borthwick adding a third on 76 minutes. Lochaber’s Max Campbell was sent off after a high swing caught Robert Mabon on the back of the neck before Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick took his tally to four goals.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick: “The boys had to be on it, and our defence didn’t give them an inch.

“Dylan Borthwick came off after half an hour after taking a blow to the knee but returned towards the end to score four goals.”

A productive second half saw Caberfeidh leapfrog Skye into fourth place after beating the islanders 6-2.

Jamie Gillies gave Skye an interval lead but Craig Morrison’s treble, Kevin Bartlett’s double and Ruaraidh MacKinnon all counted for Cabers. William MacKinnon bagged Skye’s other goal.

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “I always felt the goals were coming and I thought we played well.”

Beauly stretched their lead at the top of the Mowi National Division as they defeated Fort William 3-0. Euan MacCormick scored twice before Sandy Elick added a third.

Allan MacDonald’s hat-trick helped Inveraray beat Kilmallie 3-1. Innes Blackhall replied before being sent off a minute from time.

Col Glen beat Oban Celtic 4-3. Daniel MacMillan, Gabriel Tidser and David Hill’s penalty counted for Celtic with Col Glen replying through Scott MacVicar’s quick-fire double and Auryn Kerr.

Sam Bulloch’s winner came eight minutes from time. Celtic’s Kyle MacFarlane and Col Glen’s Scott Symons were sent off in the final minute.

First half goals from Craig Anderson, Calum McLay and Calum Morrison meant Glasgow Mid Argyll won 3-0 at Bute in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup first round.

More from Shinty

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie bolster attack ahead of Lochaber test
The moment the Beauly team realise they have won the penalty shoot-out against Kinlochshiel in the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Camanachd Cup quarter-final draw: Beauly to take on holders Kingussie
Beauly's Sandy Elrick celebrates scoring against Kinlochshiel in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Camanachd Cup: Beauly stun Kinlochshiel as Lochaber thrash Kyles Athletic
Newtonmore's Rory Kennedy in front of Graeme MacMillan (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury blow for Newtonmore ahead of Camanachd Cup clash
Former Kingussie player Donnie Grant.
Kingussie to pay lasting tribute to two shinty greats
Kingussie's Ruaridh Anderson gets to the ball ahead of Sam MacPhee (Skye) in the other MacTavish Cup semi-final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Fort William come through thriller with top-flight Newtonmore to reach MacTavish Cup final
Oban's James MacMillan, right, in 2016. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: James MacMillan set to make first start for Oban Camanachd since 2016
Lovat's Lewis Tawse (left) and Callum Cruden close in on James Morrison (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty round-up: Lovat move into second spot with victory against Skye
Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Newtonmore frustrated after Scotland international banned for four games
Donnie Martin
Skye Camanachd aim to erect a stand at Pairc nan Laoch in memory of…