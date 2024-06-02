Where to watch Germany v Scotland? List of Aberdeen fan zones for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Where to watch Germany v Scotland? List of Aberdeen fan zones for Euro 2024

Will you be heading out for the competition's opening match?

By Graham Fleming
Excitement is building ahead of the tournament next month. Image: SNS.
Excitement is building ahead of the tournament next month. Image: SNS.

Euros fever is set to take over Aberdeen with Scotland’s opening match against Germany just around the corner.

With all the excitement building ahead of June 14, fans will no doubt be questioning where is the best place in the city to take in the match.

That’s where a fan zone comes in.

But, despite no official fan park being set up in the Granite City, local businesses have stepped in to fill the void.

So here at the Press and Journal, we have devised the definitive list of fan zones in Aberdeen ahead of this summer’s football feast.

Codona’s Beach Fan Zone

First up is Aberdeen’s Beach Fan Zone hosted by Codona’s.

Described by the beach amusement company as the ultimate Euro 2024 celebration, the zone will place fans in front of a massive 200 square-foot screen.

Fans will also be treated to a “fully loaded” bar as well as on-site catering, courtesy of Hot Chip.

Here are the fan zones in Aberdeen for Euro 2024.

Unfortunately all tickets for the opening match against Germany are sold out, but all other games are available for purchase – including Scotland’s three other games against Switzerland and Hungary.

Tickets are priced at Â£15 with three drinks included,Â which can be beer or a soft drink and all seating is unreserved.

OGV Taproom

For those who prefer a more central city location, and for them – OGV Taproom has it covered.

Based in the city’s Bridge Place, the “epic” venue promises “incredible acoustics and ensuring an unrivalled atmosphere”.

Customers will also be treated to special guests from Scottish Football past – such as Colin Hendry, Alan McInally and Jim Leighton.

Bridge Place’s OGV Taproom. Image: Google Maps.

Otherwise the venue boasts big screens both inside and outside for great views of the match, with DJs for post and pre-match entertainment.

The Taproom currently has events on the all three of Scotland’s matches and have three different tiers of tickets, priced between Â£8 and premium seating options which are Â£15 for an outside seat and Â£20 for an inside one.

Tickets can be purchased on the 4thefans website by those 18 and over and tickets are still available for the Germany game in just over two weeks time.

Resident X

Those looking for a family-friendly option in the city centre for their Scotland-daft kids should look no further than Resident X.

Based in Marischal Square on Broad Street, the new Aberdeen spot boasts “the biggest outdoor screen in the city” to watch Scotland v Germany.

Also included is a meet and greet with former Dons and Scotland icons Andy Dornan, Drew Jarvie and Joe Harper and live music from Local band Pepperpot.

Scotland fans will descend on Marischal Square for Scotland v Germany. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Resident X also advertise events for Scotland’s other matches, but it is unclear what extra entertainment will on offer for the Switzerland and Hungary fixtures.

Tickets are only Â£5 for this event and your first drink is included in the price of the ticket.

Outdoor tickets are unavailable but tickets can still be purchased for the inside.

