Where to watch Germany v Scotland? List of Aberdeen fan zones for Euro 2024

Euros fever is set to take over Aberdeen with Scotland’s opening match against Germany just around the corner.

With all the excitement building ahead of June 14, fans will no doubt be questioning where is the best place in the city to take in the match.

That’s where a fan zone comes in.

But, despite no official fan park being set up in the Granite City, local businesses have stepped in to fill the void.

So here at the Press and Journal, we have devised the definitive list of fan zones in Aberdeen ahead of this summer’s football feast.

Codona’s Beach Fan Zone

First up is Aberdeen’s Beach Fan Zone hosted by Codona’s.

Described by the beach amusement company as the ultimate Euro 2024 celebration, the zone will place fans in front of a massive 200 square-foot screen.

Fans will also be treated to a “fully loaded” bar as well as on-site catering, courtesy of Hot Chip.

Unfortunately all tickets for the opening match against Germany are sold out, but all other games are available for purchase – including Scotland’s three other games against Switzerland and Hungary.

Tickets are priced at Â£15 with three drinks included,Â which can be beer or a soft drink and all seating is unreserved.

OGV Taproom

For those who prefer a more central city location, and for them – OGV Taproom has it covered.

Based in the city’s Bridge Place, the “epic” venue promises “incredible acoustics and ensuring an unrivalled atmosphere”.

Customers will also be treated to special guests from Scottish Football past – such as Colin Hendry, Alan McInally and Jim Leighton.

Otherwise the venue boasts big screens both inside and outside for great views of the match, with DJs for post and pre-match entertainment.

The Taproom currently has events on the all three of Scotland’s matches and have three different tiers of tickets, priced between Â£8 and premium seating options which are Â£15 for an outside seat and Â£20 for an inside one.

Tickets can be purchased on the 4thefans website by those 18 and over and tickets are still available for the Germany game in just over two weeks time.

Resident X

Those looking for a family-friendly option in the city centre for their Scotland-daft kids should look no further than Resident X.

Based in Marischal Square on Broad Street, the new Aberdeen spot boasts “the biggest outdoor screen in the city” to watch Scotland v Germany.

Also included is a meet and greet with former Dons and Scotland icons Andy Dornan, Drew Jarvie and Joe Harper and live music from Local band Pepperpot.

Resident X also advertise events for Scotland’s other matches, but it is unclear what extra entertainment will on offer for the Switzerland and Hungary fixtures.

Tickets are only Â£5 for this event and your first drink is included in the price of the ticket.

Outdoor tickets are unavailable but tickets can still be purchased for the inside.