Shinty: Kingussie skipper Calum Grant’s MacTavish Cup final fitness race, as Fort William look to omens

An injury has left the Kingussie captain touch-and-go for Saturday's final.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kinlochshiel's Archie MacRae resists the challenge from Calum Grant, Kingussie, right. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie captain Calum Grant faces a race against time to be fit for the MacTavish Cup final against Fort William at the Eilan.

The defender suffered a calf problem during the closing seconds of last week’s win at Lochaber.

Manager Iain Borthwick said: “Things looked good until the very end of the game when Calum felt something go on his calf and he came off limping. We’ll see how he is.

“Rory MacKeachan returns, and although Thomas Borthwick didn’t start last week after pulling up in the warm-up, he’s completed training this week.

“Dylan Borthwick took a blow to the knee, but also got through training without any issues.”

Fort William captain Victor Smith and Kingussie captain Calum Grant ahead of the Mactavish Cup final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “We missed Graham Cameron, Sean Maclellan, Jack Fraser and Cam Stephen against Beauly last wee,  but they’re all available for the final, so we’ll have a full squad to choose from.

“The whole club is looking forward to a good day out – and hopefully we can put on a performance like the one in the semi-final and bring the trophy home.”

If underdogs Fort William are looking for omens, they last won the trophy in 2007 by beating Saturday’s opponents Kingussie 1-0 in the final.

Their goal was scored by Victor Smith – whose son Victor Smith junior skippers the current side.

The Fort team that day was captained by current Fort co-manager Neil Robertson. And Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick played in defence, but was substituted at half-time.

The senior final is preceded by the MacTavish Juvenile Cup final between Newtonmore under-17 and Skye Camanachd under-17.

Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final clashes

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans will give full-centre Daniel MacCuish every chance to prove his fitness after a groin injury ahead of the Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final against Kyles Athletic.

Evans said: “Daniel didn’t train this week and we’ll probably leave it until the warm-up on Saturday before making a final call. It’s not a tear, which is obviously good, but we don’t play again for another fortnight, so it could be an opportunity to let it heal properly.

“Louie MacFarlane came off with an ankle knock against Kinlochshiel, but he’s trained and should start.”

Kyles’ recent poor form doesn’t interest Evans, who said: “Forget about that, it means nothing. This is a south derby, we expect Kyles to have a full squad and they’ll be up for it.”

Kyles Athletic player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We’ll hopefully have a few bodies back. I’m not sure yet whether that includes John Whyte – but the sooner we get him back the better, as it’s never easy losing your goalkeeper.

“Will Cowie might have to work for the Camanachd Association at the MacTavish final, which we feel pretty aggrieved about.

“It will be difficult regardless as Oban have picked up a bit of form recently.”

Also in the quarter-finals, Glasgow Mid Argyll host Bute, and GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “Finlay Ralston returns having missed last week due to work commitments, however, Cailean Macleod and John McNulty remain out through longer-term injuries.”

Bute’s Scott Harvey completes his three-game ban.

League action: Inveraray’s Ruaridh Graham fractures kneecap

Max Campbell is suspended for Lochaber’s Mowi Premiership trip to Lovat, while Martin Mainland is banned for the hosts.

A Lovat win would see Jamie Matheson’s side reclaim second place, but any other result presents Caberfeidh with the opportunity to go second if they win at Glenurquhart.

Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham not only misses the Mowi National Division match against Col Glen, but could be out for the rest of the season.

The club confirmed that Graham required five stitches to a knee wound, and an x-ray confirmed a fractured kneecap, following last week’s win over Kilmallie. Recovery is expected to be between three to six months.

Col Glen’s Scott Symons is suspended.

WCA Mowi National Division leaders Badenoch travel to Glenurquhart.

Skye, now only two points behind after four-goal Teri Macleod helped them beat Dunadd 7-0 in their game in hand, visit Inverness.

Conversation