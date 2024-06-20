Caberfeidh boss full of praise for scoring sensation Craig Morrison

With 27 goals in 14 matches already this season, Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison is reaching scoring levels rarely seen since the Ronald Ross era.

The Scotland forward’s six-goal haul against Lochaber last week raised his average to three goals over each of his last six games.

Ahead of a Mowi Premiership trip to Lovat, Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid praised his talisman, saying: “I’ve never worked with a player that loves scoring as much as Craig.

“We’ll have a hit before training and he’s disappointed if it doesn’t hit the net.

“When training starts, he won’t leave without getting a goal and in games, he has such a desire to get on the scoresheet, it is frightening!”

Reid, who misses Saturday’s game as he takes part in the Highland Cross, added: “Craig can be single-minded in his ambition to be one of the game’s top goal scorers, but he also works hard on and off the pitch to help the team. He will be the first to tell me how many assists he has.

“He brings the music, and the dubious playlists, and is relentless in his role collecting player fines.

“There’s also more to Craig than scoring goals but he’s first to tell me that if you aren’t selfish at times then you’ll never be the game’s top goal scorer. I also believe he can get even better.”

Morrison is not one for setting targets. He said: “It’s my job to score or set up goals so I just try to do that in every game to help the team win.

“Our season’s been going OK. Second in the league is great but obviously we’d have liked a cup run.

“The draws weren’t too kind, and we feel we’ve produced our worst performances in the cups when the better team won, so that’s our own fault.”

Matheson aware of Caberfeidh threat

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson has increased options as he hopes to snuff out Morrison.

He said: “Lewis Tawse, Marc MacLachlan, Calum MacAulay and Joe Embleton all return but Martin Mainland’s missing after his red card last weekend.

“We won’t use Lorne MacKay, Callum Cruden or Greg Matheson as we have two crucial cup ties over the following fortnight, and I won’t take any risks.”

With just six fixtures remaining, Lochaber have played more top-flight league matches than anyone else.

Ally Ferguson’s men sit a point above Kyles Athletic, who currently occupy the second relegation place, and they welcome Oban Camanachd.

Max Campbell is suspended but Ryan Johnstone is free of his ban.

Oban manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel Sloss (Euro 2024) and Louie MacFarlane (holiday) are unavailable, and I might rest Daniel MacCuish who still has a tight groin.”

Kyles Athletic entertain Newtonmore and player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Andrew King is suspended after collecting three bookings and John Whyte will hopefully return in the coming weeks.

“Otherwise, our injuries have finally cleared up so hopefully performances will improve from here on in.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur: “Steven Macdonald returns from suspension. He’s training hard and is desperate to play and we’ll give thought as to where to play him. Rory Kennedy was an unused substitute against Skye, but he’ll be involved. We’re without Joe Coyle.

“Kyles are in a false position as they have a heap of home games to come and they’re always difficult to beat at Tighnabruaich, no matter who plays for them.”

Bremner misses out

Leaders Kingussie entertain Glenurquhart and manager Iain Borthwick: “Cammie Bremner’s booking in the MacTavish final has triggered a one-game ban. Thomas Borthwick is struggling with his groin again, so we’ll likely rest him.”

John Gillies and Willie MacKinnon return for Skye’s derby against Kinlochshiel.

Shiel are at full strength with David Falconer back following a knee injury suffered against Skye in early March.

Glasgow Mid Argyll entertain Oban Celtic in the quarter-final of the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup while Mowi National Division leaders Beauly visit Bute who miss the suspended Ryan Craig.