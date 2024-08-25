Shinty: Skye set record points tally as they move to third with victory against Lochaber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Skye set record points tally as they move to third with victory against Lochaber

Willie MacDonald's side were 4-2 winners in a result which all but relegates the Spean Bridge side.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye manager Willie Macdonald. Image: Neil Paterson.
Skye manager Willie Macdonald. Image: Neil Paterson.

With five games still remaining, Skye Camanachd have already amassed their highest ever top-flight points total since the inaugural Mowi National Division season in 1996.

Willie MacDonald’s side took their tally to 18 points, climbing to third in the table, after beating Lochaber 4-2.

Archie Millar’s solo effort put Skye ahead on 12 minutes, but Ben MacDonald levelled on 33 minutes. Ross Gordon converted a penalty after Archie Millar was felled, to make it 2-1 at the break.

Dan MacDonald added a third, taking the ball around the keeper to score and although Ben MacDonald was on target again for the hosts, a second from Archie Millar a minute later, set up by William MacKinnon, confirmed Skye’s victory. The result all but relegates the Spean Bridge men.

Willie MacDonald said: “We could have scored more but there’s still plenty to play for and there’s more to come from these players.

“It wasn’t a day for outstanding performances, but Ryan Harrison was excellent against Ben Delaney whilst Ross Gordon was terrific at buckshee forward, linking everything from back to front.”

The topflight matches between Kinlochshiel and Kingussie, and Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd were both postponed due to unplayable fields.

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly have to wait for the point they need to confirm promotion after their match at Col Glen was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Scotland provisional squad player Lachie Shaw, who was also captain for the day, did his best to attract the attention of international manager Garry Reid as he scored five times in Fort William’s 6-2 victory at Glasgow Mid Argyll. Hamish Shaw also netted as the Fort boosted their promotion chances. Craig Anderson countered twice for the Glasgow side.

Fort William’s Lachie Shaw in a pile up with Robert Mabon (Kingussie).

Four goals in a devastating 15-minute spell helped the Newtonmore colts beat the Skye colts 5-0 to win the Strathdearn Cup at Balgate. Joe Coyle and skipper Glen Mackintosh added to Kyle Clark’s double with Xander Ross adding a fifth near the end.

More manager Peter Ross said: “That’s probably the best we’ve played this season, and we deserved it. I played down our chances beforehand and Skye have good players but so do we.

“We did our homework and Kyle Clark started up front, playing his best game for Newtonmore, whilst James Ross in defence was excellent against Jordan Murchison. I must also say that Lovat were great hosts.”

The Bullough Cup final between the Bute seconds and Lochside Rovers was another wet weather casualty and is now rescheduled for Saturday 14 September.

National duty for Borthwick

Scotland international manager Garry Reid has included Kingussie hot-shot Dylan Borthwick in his provisional 33-player squad ahead of this year’s shinty-hurling international against Ireland.

Reid said: “Dylan’s a young player who’s been on fire this season. He has great anticipation, playing on the edge and is always looking for second balls and that’s an attribute we need for shinty-hurling. He’s a confident lad and his finishing power means he seems to score with almost every chance.”

Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie have the biggest representation with seven players, whilst there’s also a place for shinty’s top scorer, Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison.
Newtonmore’s Rory Kennedy is an early withdrawal as he’s on holiday when the international takes place in Ireland on Saturday 26 October, with the venue to be confirmed.

Scotland Provisional Squad from: Angus Renwick, Euan Maccormick (both Beauly), Blair Morrison, Craig Morrison, Kevin Bartlett (all Caberfeidh), Lachie Shaw (Fort William), Calum Morrison (Glasgow Mid Argyll), Conor Cormack, Donald Nixon, Duncan Matheson, Finlay MacRae (all Kinlochshiel), Alexander Michie, Calum Grant,
Dylan Borthwick, Robert Mabon, Rory McGregor, Ruaridh Anderson, Savio Genini (all Kingussie), Roddy Macdonald, Scott Macdonald (both Kyles Athletic), Ben Delaney (Lochaber), Craig Mainland, Danny Kelly, Greg Matheson, Stuart MacDonald (all Lovat), Rory Kennedy, Steven Macdonald (both Newtonmore), Andy MacDonald, Cameron Sutherland, Daniel MacVicar, Daniel Sloss (all Oban Camanachd), John Gillies, William MacKinnon (both Skye Camanachd)

Conversation