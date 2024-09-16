Shinty: Skipper says Grand Slam-chasing Kingussie ‘now know how to win’ trophies like Camanachd Cup

Kingussie captain Calum Grant thinks his side have grown into a winning machine as they head into this weekend’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

With the Artemis Macaulay Cup and cottages.com MacTavish Cup already in the bag this term, and Kingussie just one win away from the Mowi Premiership title, Grant is on the verge of leading his side to their second Grand Slam over the last three seasons.

Lovat stand in their way in what is sure to be a thrilling Camanachd Cup final at An Aird, Fort William, on Saturday.

Defender Grant said: “I think our side has grown over the last three years.

“We were perhaps a bit naive back then, but we now know how to win cups and are certainly more accustomed to appearing in finals.”

Kingussie’s firepower is the envy of most clubs and Grant – who is part of Garry Reid’s Scotland training squad ahead of next month’s shinty-hurling international against Ireland – feels the forward area will key at the weekend.

He said: “We are lucky to have five top forwards with loads of ability, and we’ll look for the likes of Savio Genini and Dylan Borthwick to play their usual games.

“Roddy Young’s return from injury is also massive for us, and Ruaridh Anderson and James Falconer have been over the course before. That leads to serious competition for places and they all look sharp.

“I also think our keeper Rory McGregor is underrated. He’s made important saves at important times and I’m sure he’ll be his usual self on Saturday.

“Defender Rory MacKeachan is another key player – he’s having one of his best seasons for the club.”

Lovat look to overcome four-final losing streak in Camanachd Cup

The Lovat squad who lifted the 2015 Camanachd Cup – only their second success ever in shinty’s blue riband event – went on to appear in four of the next seven finals, but fell just short each time and that’s something they are determined to put right this year.

Their captain Graeme Macmillan missed the 2015 final, sidelined with a leg break, and he said: “We don’t normally set specific goals at the start of the season, but this year we all agreed that the Camanachd Cup would be our goal.

“We have essentially the same guys as in 2015 when Danny Kelly was only 16, and he’s still probably our second-youngest starter, so we’ve one success, but just haven’t been able to reach that level again.

“It’s hard to judge where the final will be won and lost, but the forward lines are strongest part of each team.

“It’s been a bit of a balancing act for our manager Jamie Matheson, keeping everyone fit and free of injury and suspension ahead of the final.

“Greg Matheson hasn’t played much this season, but we beat a young Inverness side 9-0 in a practice game recently and Greg was brilliant. He’s ready to go.

“We could have scored more, too, but Inverness keeper Ali Tuckwood made some unbelievable saves – it was actually one of the best goalkeeping displays I’ve ever seen.

“Our keeper Stuart MacDonald makes some ridiculous saves and he’s the best keeper I’ve seen, although I should add that I didn’t see my father Graeme play in his prime for Fort William.

“Our defence is really strong, too, and they have played together for 15 years or so.

“There’s the Mainland twins Craig and Martin, as well as Drew Howie and Daniel Grieve. They know each other so well that they are almost like two sets of twins.”

Macmillan could also be joined in the squad by his brother Cammy, and added: “We played together on the field in the 2021 final against Kinlochshiel, but it would be all the sweeter if we could be on the pitch at the same time in a winning side.”

Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final between Lovat and Kingussie throws up at 2pm and will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel. Willie MacDonald is the match referee.

The final is preceded at 11am by the MacMaster Cup final between the Skye and Newtonmore under-14 teams.