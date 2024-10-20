Shinty round-up: Kingussie lift Mowi Premiership trophy and beat Oban to claim unique quintuple silverware haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty round-up: Kingussie lift Mowi Premiership trophy and beat Oban to claim unique quintuple silverware haul

The Royal National Mod meant Kingussie's win also landed them the Aviemore Trophy - their fifth of the campaign.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie pictured with both the Mowi Premiership Trophy and the MOD Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie pictured with both the Mowi Premiership Trophy and the MOD Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.

It was Mowi Premiership trophy day for Grand Slam winners Kingussie, who marked the occasion in style with a 5-0 win over Oban Camanachd at Mossfield.

James Falconer turned home a rebound to give the Kings an early advantage and they raced ahead during the final 20 minutes through substitute Savio Genini’s double and efforts from Liam Borthwick and Eoin Baikie.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “After the early goal, I thought we’d add a few more before half-time, but Oban finished the first half strongly.

“We had the wind in second half, but just couldn’t get the second goal until 20 minutes from time – it was goal after goal after that!

“Oban keeper Cameron Sutherland made good saves in both halves.”

Oban's Gregor Macdonald (left) with James Falconer (Kingussie). Image: Neil G Paterson.
Oban's Gregor Macdonald (left) with James Falconer (Kingussie). Image: Neil G Paterson.

With Iomain Cholmcille and Camanachd na h-Alba organising shinty at the Royal National Mòd in Oban, the sides also contested the Aviemore Trophy, which Kingussie won for the first time to complete a unique quintuple.

There were player of the match awards for both sides, collected by Cameron Sutherland (Oban Camanachd) and Alexander Michie (Kingussie).

Results round-up as Skye and Lovat play out thriller

In the day’s only other top-flight game, Skye Camanachd and Lovat played out a feisty 2-2 draw in Portree.

Ross Gordon twice had Skye ahead, but Marc MacLachlan pegged the Islanders back each time.

The sides also contested the Thomas Ferguson Memorial Cup, with Lovat skipper Graeme Macmillan raising the trophy following a 3-1 penalty shoot-out win.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson said: “I thought it was a really good game of shinty, and although both squads were depleted, I’m really happy with my players and the young lads showed that they are capable at this level.

“We finished strongly and I always back our fitness as trainer Paul Mellis has done really well with the boys.

“I thought Marc MacLachlan was unbelievable with two terrific finishes.”

Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “I felt we created enough chances to win the game, but it was the same old story against Lovat this season as we should have got more out of the game than we did.

“We should have started the second half on the front foot after going in ahead at half-time, but we didn’t convert enough of our chances.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll claimed third place in the Mowi National Division after winning 4-2 on Bute.

GMA travelled without Craig Anderson, Andrew Morrison and Finlay MacMillan, but still raced into a 4-0 lead through two-goal Cailean MacLeod, Logan Adam and Calum Morrison.

Craig Fisher and Scott Harvey countered for a Bute side who continue to show lots of promise.

Shinty-hurling rule changes give Scotland uphill battle v Ireland – but Scots boss in favour of them

Scotland's Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry
Scotland’s Iain Robinson battles with Fionan MacKessy of Ireland in the shinty/hurling International at Pairc Esler, Newry, last year. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Scotland manager Garry Reid praised rule changes introduced last year, despite them making it more difficult for his squad ahead of Saturday’s shinty-hurling international against Ireland at Cusack Park in Ennis.

The changes reduced the two points for a dead ball over the bar – something the Scots have benefited from in the past – to a single point, while the Irish keeper can now catch the ball, nullifying a familiar Scotland tactic of floating the ball into the goalmouth to question how their opponents deal with it.

Garry Reid: “I thought the change in rules last year helped make the game flow and helped the supporters understand what was going on. That’s important to enjoy the spectacle.”

Following last year’s 22-14 defeat at Páirc Esler, Newry, the Scots are out to regain the Mowi Quaich.

Reid added: “We need to play with a bit more composure this year as if I have one regret from last year, it’s that we ended up chasing points and stopped playing shinty – we were trying to fire the ball over the bar from ridiculous positions at times!

“I always believe the first half-hour is vital, as Ireland settle into the contest.

“Not giving away fouls continues to be crucial, too, as Ireland will punish you.”

Throw-in is at 3.30pm and the game will be broadcast live on the official TG4 YouTube channel.

