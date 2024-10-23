Scotland get Stuart MacDonald fitness boost for shinty-hurling clash with Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Scotland get Stuart MacDonald fitness boost for shinty-hurling clash with Ireland

Scotland meet Ireland in the Mowi Quaich clash in Ennis on Saturday, with another keeper, Oban's Cameron Sutherland, providing competition to Lovat's MacDonald.

By Alasdair Bruce
Scotland shinty international keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Scotland shinty international keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Having conceded just once in his last five Scotland internationals, goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald has given boss Garry Reid a boost for Saturday’s shinty-hurling international with Ireland.

The custodian has confirmed his fitness for this weekend’s Mowi Quaich clash at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Lovat’s MacDonald suffered a cracked rib in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final defeat to Kingussie, but is now ready win his 14th Scotland cap in this weekend.

The goalie said: “The way I felt after last Saturday’s game against Skye was chalk and cheese compared to the week before when I struggled a bit.

“It now feels fine, though – no issues – and I’ll certainly be fit by the time the international comes around.”

MacDonald recognises the strength of the Irish squad, but is backing the Scots’ pool, saying: “We’re going to be up against it this year as Ireland have a good few top-tier players in a strong squad – we have good players, too, though, so we’ll give them a game.”

Scotland shinty international keeper Stuart MacDonald. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Oban’s Cameron Sutherland provides goalkeeping competition

After captaining Scotland in 2019, MacDonald is one of the leaders in the pack and he is joined this year by debutant and fellow keeper Cameron Sutherland from Oban Camanachd.

On his fellow stopper, MacDonald added: “Garry has decided to take two keepers this year – and much of that is down to Cammy. He’s a very good goalie and showed up well at the training sessions.

“We don’t know what Garry’s planning for us yet, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Manager Reid had originally decided to take just one goalkeeper on the trip to the Emerald Isle but had a change of heart, reflecting: “I’ve had to relook at my decision to take one goalkeeper, partly because Stuart MacDonald has a couple of injuries, but mainly because Oban Camanachd’s Cameron Sutherland has turned up to the training sessions and put a shift in.

“He has shown a terrific attitude, something which I couldn’t ignore.”

Oban keeper Cameron Sutherland keeps his eye on the ball. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans also rates his goalie highly, saying: “Cammy deserves this.

“He is such a steady keeper and along with Stuart MacDonald and Rory McGregor (Kingussie), they are all at the top of their game.

“But I’ll always say Cammy is the best in Scotland – his all-round game is terrific and he’s very consistent. He’s an 8.5 out of 10 every week, he rarely makes mistakes and he’s an excellent shot-stopper.”

Ireland’s Cody inspired by Olympics and ‘non-stop’ training sessions

Ireland can rely on their own experienced campaigner between the sticks with Laois goalie Enda Rowland captaining the side.

Rowland made his senior international debut in 2017, having previously played for the Irish under-21s.

There’s significant anticipation for the match in the Irish camp, as Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody said: “As soon as I was asked, I thought this is a chance to represent Ireland and that means so much.

“After watching the Olympics, you’re thinking how great it was for those athletes to go out and represent their country.

“I’ve talked to the likes of TJ Reid, Richie Hogan and Henry Shefflin, and they’ve all said how much they enjoyed the hurling-shinty game.

“It’s a privilege to play for your country and I can’t wait to do it.

“We trained for an hour-and-a-half the other night, and it was non-stop. Some lads were trying to get familiar with the game, and lads who have played before were passing on their experience.

“It’s all about getting used to not putting the ball in your hand and getting a good strike – whether it be on the ground or one-touch hitting, or even a flick pass to a lad running on to you. It’s about making the right decisions.

“We don’t want to embarrass ourselves. You are representing yourself, your family, your club and your county, and now you are representing your country as well, which is all pretty special.”

Saturday’s throw-in is at 3.30pm and Shane Hynes from Galway is the match referee. The game will be broadcast live on the official TG4 YouTube channel.

More from Shinty

Kingussie pictured with both the Mowi Premiership Trophy and the MOD Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty round-up: Kingussie lift Mowi Premiership trophy and beat Oban to claim unique quintuple…
Selected for Scotland, Lachie Shaw of Fort William who has been selected for the Scotland shinty squad. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Fort William's Lachie Shaw rewarded with Scotland call-up
Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid. Caberfeidh v Kingussie in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup 1/4 Final, played at Castle Leod, Strathpeffer.
Scotland boss Garry Reid relishing tough test against Ireland in shinty-hurling international
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Added edge to Oban Camanachd's Premiership meeting with Lovat
Ross Cowie.
Flood of tributes to Ross Cowie after Skye shinty legend dies suddenly
Oban's Ross MacMillan with Kenzie Taylor (Caberfeidh). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd boss hails players after impressive win at Caberfeidh
Dan MacDonald (left) in action for Skye. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Skye's Dan MacDonald heads game's unavailable list this weekend after hamstring tear
Ross Montgomery (Inveraray) with Sandy Elrick (Beauly). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie complete Grand Slam and Fort William defy the odds to claim National…
Roddy Macdonald, of Kyles Athletic, in front of Caberfeidh's Jamie Mackintosh. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Plasterer in Paris and goalkeeping dilemma leave Kyles Athletic depleted for Caberfeidh clash
The Kingussie team celebrate as captain Calum Grant lifts the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Gallery: The best Camanachd Cup final pictures as Kingussie defeat Lovat in thriller

Conversation