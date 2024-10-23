Scotland get Stuart MacDonald fitness boost for shinty-hurling clash with Ireland

Having conceded just once in his last five Scotland internationals, goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald has given boss Garry Reid a boost for Saturday’s shinty-hurling international with Ireland.

The custodian has confirmed his fitness for this weekend’s Mowi Quaich clash at Cusack Park in Ennis.

Lovat’s MacDonald suffered a cracked rib in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final defeat to Kingussie, but is now ready win his 14th Scotland cap in this weekend.

The goalie said: “The way I felt after last Saturday’s game against Skye was chalk and cheese compared to the week before when I struggled a bit.

“It now feels fine, though – no issues – and I’ll certainly be fit by the time the international comes around.”

MacDonald recognises the strength of the Irish squad, but is backing the Scots’ pool, saying: “We’re going to be up against it this year as Ireland have a good few top-tier players in a strong squad – we have good players, too, though, so we’ll give them a game.”

Oban’s Cameron Sutherland provides goalkeeping competition

After captaining Scotland in 2019, MacDonald is one of the leaders in the pack and he is joined this year by debutant and fellow keeper Cameron Sutherland from Oban Camanachd.

On his fellow stopper, MacDonald added: “Garry has decided to take two keepers this year – and much of that is down to Cammy. He’s a very good goalie and showed up well at the training sessions.

“We don’t know what Garry’s planning for us yet, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Manager Reid had originally decided to take just one goalkeeper on the trip to the Emerald Isle but had a change of heart, reflecting: “I’ve had to relook at my decision to take one goalkeeper, partly because Stuart MacDonald has a couple of injuries, but mainly because Oban Camanachd’s Cameron Sutherland has turned up to the training sessions and put a shift in.

“He has shown a terrific attitude, something which I couldn’t ignore.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans also rates his goalie highly, saying: “Cammy deserves this.

“He is such a steady keeper and along with Stuart MacDonald and Rory McGregor (Kingussie), they are all at the top of their game.

“But I’ll always say Cammy is the best in Scotland – his all-round game is terrific and he’s very consistent. He’s an 8.5 out of 10 every week, he rarely makes mistakes and he’s an excellent shot-stopper.”

Ireland’s Cody inspired by Olympics and ‘non-stop’ training sessions

Ireland can rely on their own experienced campaigner between the sticks with Laois goalie Enda Rowland captaining the side.

Rowland made his senior international debut in 2017, having previously played for the Irish under-21s.

There’s significant anticipation for the match in the Irish camp, as Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody said: “As soon as I was asked, I thought this is a chance to represent Ireland and that means so much.

“After watching the Olympics, you’re thinking how great it was for those athletes to go out and represent their country.

“I’ve talked to the likes of TJ Reid, Richie Hogan and Henry Shefflin, and they’ve all said how much they enjoyed the hurling-shinty game.

“It’s a privilege to play for your country and I can’t wait to do it.

“We trained for an hour-and-a-half the other night, and it was non-stop. Some lads were trying to get familiar with the game, and lads who have played before were passing on their experience.

“It’s all about getting used to not putting the ball in your hand and getting a good strike – whether it be on the ground or one-touch hitting, or even a flick pass to a lad running on to you. It’s about making the right decisions.

“We don’t want to embarrass ourselves. You are representing yourself, your family, your club and your county, and now you are representing your country as well, which is all pretty special.”

Saturday’s throw-in is at 3.30pm and Shane Hynes from Galway is the match referee. The game will be broadcast live on the official TG4 YouTube channel.