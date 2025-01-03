Shinty: Familiar face takes Newtonmore first-team manager’s job – and aims for ‘top of the hill’ next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Familiar face takes Newtonmore first-team manager’s job – and aims for ‘top of the hill’ next season

New Newtonmore first-team boss Peter Ross sets a high bar for the new campaign, after finding 'the biggest job in shinty' too good a chance to miss.

By Alasdair Bruce
Peter Ross takes charge of the Newtonmore from 2025. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Newtonmore hope Peter Ross can bring the same shinty success to the senior side he enjoyed while leading their second team – after being named the club’s new first-team manager.

Ross – a former player with Newtonmore and Glenorchy – replaces co-managers Norman MacArthur and Evan Cheyne in the ‘More hotseat.

The new boss enjoyed league and Sutherland Cup coaching success as Kincraig player-manager, before managing Mowi North Division 2 side Strathspey for three seasons.

However, it was at the helm of the Newtonmore’s second team where he amassed a haul of silverware, including three Sutherland Cups, a Strathdearn Cup, a couple of Mowi North Division 1 titles and the 2022 Mowi Coach of the Year accolade for the North Area Leagues.

On stepping up to take the Newtonmore first-team manager job, Ross said: “This is the biggest job in shinty and I was honoured when the club approached me to take the role.

“I’ll admit to feeling a little apprehensive – particularly as I enjoyed the second-team job so much.

“But I knew I’d always regret it if I didn’t take the first-team job on.

“It also comes with the huge bonus of being able to work with the very best shinty players.

“I’m excited about it all and I know it will become an obsession for me – but sometimes you need that to win.

“We’ll be competing next season, but we’ll aim for the top of the hill.

“At Newtonmore, you must try and win every single week, and looking at the players we have in our squad, I don’t see why we can’t do that.

“We have players who could play for any team in shinty’s top-flight – and I include Kingussie.”

‘More finished fifth in the Mowi Premiership last season, but Ross said: “We had six players out through injury for long spells last year and people forget that, but these players are all now nearing a return.”

Ross is a student of the game, and has his own clear ideas how shinty should be played – but he will be pragmatic, too, when necessary.

“We’ll look to play an attractive brand of shinty,” he said, “but I’m not stupid enough to think that we won’t need a plan B, a plan C and maybe even a plan D to get us through some games over the course of a season.”

Ross: Second-team stars will get Newtonmore first-team chance

The new manager will give an opportunity to some of the players who served him so well with the club’s second team.

He said: “Tristan Ross is one such player who can push on.

“He’s had three great years with the second team – where I thought he was our best player last season.

“He’s now at the right age to step up and he’ll get his chance in the first team.”

As well as holding an initial meeting with his players, new ‘More gaffer Ross will now look to complete his backroom team as a priority, saying: “I want to beef up the management team, as you need the right support in this role.

“There will be occasions during the coming year, such as during lambing time, when I’ll be tied up workwise, but former manager PJ Mackintosh has said he’ll help me out and that’s appreciated.

“You need good people around about you and Lesley McKenna will continue to bring her expertise to the weekly training sessions, as will Sally Annan as physio, so that’s a huge help.”

It has also been confirmed Norman Campbell, assisted by Glen Mackintosh, will take over the Newtonmore second team, and Ross added: “I’ll work closely with Norman and Glen.

“They are good guys and can provide continuity as I’ve no doubt they’ll step up to manage the first team in the future.”

