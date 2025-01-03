Shinty: Familiar face takes Newtonmore first-team manager’s job – and aims for ‘top of the hill’ next season

Newtonmore hope Peter Ross can bring the same shinty success to the senior side he enjoyed while leading their second team – after being named the club’s new first-team manager.

Ross – a former player with Newtonmore and Glenorchy – replaces co-managers Norman MacArthur and Evan Cheyne in the ‘More hotseat.

The new boss enjoyed league and Sutherland Cup coaching success as Kincraig player-manager, before managing Mowi North Division 2 side Strathspey for three seasons.

However, it was at the helm of the Newtonmore’s second team where he amassed a haul of silverware, including three Sutherland Cups, a Strathdearn Cup, a couple of Mowi North Division 1 titles and the 2022 Mowi Coach of the Year accolade for the North Area Leagues.

On stepping up to take the Newtonmore first-team manager job, Ross said: “This is the biggest job in shinty and I was honoured when the club approached me to take the role.

“I’ll admit to feeling a little apprehensive – particularly as I enjoyed the second-team job so much.

“But I knew I’d always regret it if I didn’t take the first-team job on.

“It also comes with the huge bonus of being able to work with the very best shinty players.

“I’m excited about it all and I know it will become an obsession for me – but sometimes you need that to win.

“We’ll be competing next season, but we’ll aim for the top of the hill.

“At Newtonmore, you must try and win every single week, and looking at the players we have in our squad, I don’t see why we can’t do that.

“We have players who could play for any team in shinty’s top-flight – and I include Kingussie.”

‘More finished fifth in the Mowi Premiership last season, but Ross said: “We had six players out through injury for long spells last year and people forget that, but these players are all now nearing a return.”

Ross is a student of the game, and has his own clear ideas how shinty should be played – but he will be pragmatic, too, when necessary.

“We’ll look to play an attractive brand of shinty,” he said, “but I’m not stupid enough to think that we won’t need a plan B, a plan C and maybe even a plan D to get us through some games over the course of a season.”

Ross: Second-team stars will get Newtonmore first-team chance

The new manager will give an opportunity to some of the players who served him so well with the club’s second team.

He said: “Tristan Ross is one such player who can push on.

“He’s had three great years with the second team – where I thought he was our best player last season.

“He’s now at the right age to step up and he’ll get his chance in the first team.”

As well as holding an initial meeting with his players, new ‘More gaffer Ross will now look to complete his backroom team as a priority, saying: “I want to beef up the management team, as you need the right support in this role.

“There will be occasions during the coming year, such as during lambing time, when I’ll be tied up workwise, but former manager PJ Mackintosh has said he’ll help me out and that’s appreciated.

“You need good people around about you and Lesley McKenna will continue to bring her expertise to the weekly training sessions, as will Sally Annan as physio, so that’s a huge help.”

It has also been confirmed Norman Campbell, assisted by Glen Mackintosh, will take over the Newtonmore second team, and Ross added: “I’ll work closely with Norman and Glen.

“They are good guys and can provide continuity as I’ve no doubt they’ll step up to manage the first team in the future.”