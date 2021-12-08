Ally McCoist looking forward to having the backing of an Aberdeen crowd when he captains Team Scotland in Battle of the Brits tennis spectacular

Ally McCoist admits he might “hide behind” tennis legends Andy and Jamie Murray at next month’s Schroders Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England event in Aberdeen.

Former Rangers striker McCoist – who will serve as one of Scotland’s team captains for the court action alongside 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie – isn’t used to having the support of a home crowd in the Granite City, and says he’s “looking forward to it”.

However, the 59-year-old who is one of the sports world’s biggest jokers, thinks he’ll have to “wait and see” what reception he receives from the fans at P&J Live.

Ahead of the event on December 21 and 22, McCoist said: “I played for Scotland against Egypt in 1990 (at Pittodrie).

“I think that was the only time that I’d been backed by a home crowd in Aberdeen. Hopefully, with a bit of luck, this will be the second time.

“I’m looking forward to it, although, I’ve got to be brutally honest, I’ll need to wait and see. I’m not totally convinced that will be the case.

“I’ll hide behind Andy and Jamie!”

Desperate to beat England – and Chris Sutton

During his football career, McCoist experienced the sporting rivalry between Scotland and England firsthand, turning out for the national team against the Auld Enemy, while also taking part in Scotland v England matches at Rangers training during the Graeme Souness era.

McCoist is just as determined to score a victory for the nation in his new role as tennis team skipper.

He also desperately wants get one over on Chris Sutton, the former Celtic striker who is one of the Team England captains alongside TV’s Clare Balding.

McCoist said: “My record actually in Scotland v England matches wasn’t the best. I think I maybe got a draw, we lost at Hampden and a 1-0 and 2-0 defeat at Wembley. I aim to go better than that in the tennis tournament.

“The unofficial Scotland v England matches, dear me, I hope the players show better, far better, behaviour than some of the players involved in those unofficial matches which we used to have in training at Rangers.”

On his friendly rivalry with Sutton, he added: “I know how much all the boys want to win, but they won’t want to win as much as me and Sutton.

“Oh man, it doesn’t bear thinking about if we don’t win this. He’s unbearable at the best of the times – if it’s possible, he’ll be doubly unbearable.

“I’m looking forward to him getting his second England cap. He’s the only player to get two caps on the one day: his first and his last. It’s another opportunity for him to represent England.”

‘Enjoying the hospitality beforehand certainly affected my forehand’

Team Scotland have not only Andy and Jamie Murray at their disposal, but also British number one Cam Norrie, as well as Jonny O’Mara for the doubles and reserve Aidan McHugh.

Asked whether he’d back himself to play more than an honorary role, should the Scots suffer a personnel crisis at P&J Live, McCoist joked: “The last time Judy Murray handed me a tennis racquet was in Edinburgh, at the exhibition centre when Andy was playing. She knew fine well that I’d enjoyed three gin and tonics in hospitality beforehand.

“Enjoying the hospitality beforehand certainly affected my forehand, because I was hopeless!

“I do enjoy a game, I’ve got to say. I have to say though that the quality of tennis on show would be debateable.

“I’ll be sitting with everything crossed on that bench that nobody gets injured, because it could be rather embarrassing.”

Is Andy Murray Scotland’s greatest ever sports star?

McCoist revealed he considers it a privilege to be involved in Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, who has also won the US Open in an incredible tennis career.

On where Sir Andy ranks in the pantheon of Scottish sports stars, the former footballer said: “He’s up there. It’s very difficult. We’ve all got our own opinions and our own favourites, but when you talk about the greatest Scottish sportsmen of all time, Andy Murray has got to be up there.

“I can’t remember anybody giving so much joy over a period, consistently, to households up and down Scotland than Andy Murray.

“Any time I see Andy or Judy, I always remind them that Andy is – and he’s not aware of this – he’s actually my brother. Because anytime he plays tennis, he’s my mum’s boy. He’s not related in some way, shape or form, but that’s the effect that Andy and Jamie have on the Scottish public.

“I can’t remember a sportsman that the Scottish public have gone through everything with. Every bump, every jolt on the road, every success, every disappointment. He’s just taken so many Scots on this incredibly journey with him.”

