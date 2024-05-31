Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for Â£345,000

A historic converted Aberdeenshire church is on sale for Â£345,000.

Kennethmont Parish Church, now known as Kennethmont Church House, dates back to 1812 and was turned into a three-bedroom family home in 1997.

It sits on 1.5 acres of land in the hamlet of Kennethmont, around seven miles from Huntly and 17 miles from Inverurie.

The unique property still boasts aÂ pulpit, altar, church bell and large stained glass windows.

You enter via a small vestibule with access to a shower room to the left, a staircase to the right and one of two bedrooms on the ground floor.

Heading down the hallway, there is a door to the right for the second bedroom, while at the end of the hallway opens up to the magnificent drawing room – the former church hall.

The enormous space has two ecclesiastical arched windows to the left side and a cosy and inviting stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove to the right.

The room is divided into sections, with a dining area on the left and a sitting area on the right, split using intricately designed wooden barriers.

At the back of the room is the altar on a raised platform with an attention-grabbing stained glass window above.

Church is ‘a perfect fusion of where old meets new’

Beside the altar is the door to the modern kitchen.

The kitchen was refurbished in 2020 using cream cabinets complemented by oak worksurfaces and dark blue glass panelling. It also has a central island with seating.

Heading upstairs is the spectacular master suite, the former church gallery.

The 410-square-foot space is self-contained with a modern ensuite bathroom and doors opening onto the landing overlooking the drawing room.

Large arched windows bring in tonnes of natural light with plenty of wardrobe space.

In addition, there is a garage, a shed and one and a half acres of land.

Kennethmont Church House is being sold via Savills, with property agent Fiona Gormley describing it as “a perfect fusion of where old meets new.”

She added: “I love the more contemporary aspects alongside the period charm.

“The main reception room is full of character reflecting the bygone era as a place of worship.”