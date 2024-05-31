Highly offensive racist and anti-Semitic posters found outside Aberdeen school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highly offensive racist and anti-Semitic posters found outside Aberdeen school

EXCLUSIVE: Police are investigating after the 'vile' flyers were found by a 'distressed' parent.

Police are currently investigating the 'offensive' posters. Image: DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Highly offensive racist and anti-Semitic posters have been found outside an Aberdeen school.

Police are investigating the ‘vile’ flyers, which were placed in and around Mile End Primary School in Midstocket yesterday.

One poster urges people to vote for American white supremacist hate group the Ku Klux Klan, writing “get the n****** out of Aberdeen.”

The ‘vile’ material urges people to vote for the KKK in the upcoming general election. Image: DC Thomson

It also features a graphic showing a Ku Klux Klan member, wearing the organisation’s recognisable hood and robes and holding a noose.

A separate flyer, also discovered in the same area, appears to make negative statements about both feminism and Judaism and includes satanic symbols.

It lists a series of high-profile women and their photos, with a Star of David placed on their heads.

The bizarre flyer also uses the controversial Sigil of Baphomet, which represents the Church of Satan, and the logo of US-based sexual health charity Planned Parenthood.

Charities have labelled the posters “bizarre”. Image: DC Thomson

The latter poster is credited to a far-right hate group the Goyim Defense League, and claims “these flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent”.

According to anti-hate organisation the Anti Defamation League, the Goyim Defence League “espouses vitriolic antisemitism and white supremacist themes via the internet, through propaganda distributions and in street actions.”

It “engages in antisemitic stunts and schemes to troll or otherwise harass Jews”, including claiming the Holocaust is a lie and that Jews were responsible for the 9/11 terror attack.

The posters were found stashed underneath school fences and on poles in the surrounding area.

Aberdeen parent ‘distressed’ to discover posters outside school

A ‘distressed’ local parent, whose children attend Mile End school, told The Press and Journal: “I spotted one of them as I was walking my kids to school yesterday morning.

“It was a really weird one – red flags were going off immediately when I seen them.

“There was satanic references on them along with the Star of David, it was just really odd.

“In the seven or eight years of walking my kids to school I have seen some odd things dotted around – maybe homophobic or sexist or something and I usually take them down.

“I thought it was really distressing.

“To me, the placement of the posters were more chaotic the further you got to the school – handfuls were deposited near the school fence.

“It looks very intentional – the school was obviously targeted.”

“Take them down if you can”

The parent instantly reported the shocking posters to the police and urged others to do the same.

They added: “In the past, it’d instinctively rip them off and just chuck them in the bin.

“But I think it has possibly led to them, by not reporting them, being encouraged to continue.

Mile End Primary School in Midstocket. Image: Kami Thomson.

“I would urge others to take them down if you can, and place them in a plastic bag so that police can fingerprint them.

“I don’t believe that any Aberdonian in my position would do any different.

“The police during this issue were very pleasant to deal with, they offered me support throughout even though I wasn’t directly impacted.”

‘Shocking, offensive and bizarre’ posters condemned

Anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate has also called for a swift investigation to stop the spread of these posters.

Director of the charity Georgie Laming described the material as “vile”.

He told The Press and Journal: “These posters found outside of an Aberdeen school are shocking, offensive and bizarre.

“An investigation must be carried out swiftly to identify the source of them.

“Hate-filled graphics and memes used by extremist groups and individuals can often be alluring to people at risk of radicalisation.

“Young people see more of this vile content, and increasingly, some are drawn in.

“If any parent or guardian is concerned – they can read up on the Signs of Hate on the HOPE not hate website.”

‘Chilling’ that racist and anti-Semitic posters were put up near school

A spokesperson for the Community Security Trust, which provides safety, security and advice to the Jewish community in the UK, said:  “These racist posters are utterly disgusting and clearly designed to whip up hatred.

“The fact that they were put up near a school makes them even more chilling.

“We urge anyone who sees any similar posters to report them to the police.”

Police probe ‘offensive leaflets’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of offensive leaflets being found on a path in Westburn Road, Aberdeen on Thursday, May 30.

“Enquiries are ongoing”.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0882 of 30 May.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment on behalf of Mile End Primary.

Conversation