Interview: Prof Alex Johnstone is committed to tackling ‘huge challenge’ of food inequality in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Interview: Prof Alex Johnstone is committed to tackling ‘huge challenge’ of food inequality in north-east

The Rowett Institute professor has worked with retailers, politicians and health experts and is proud of her team at Aberdeen University.

Professor Alexandra Johnstone works at the Rowett Institute
Professor Alexandra Johnstone works at the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

It’s something which we can’t live without; an essential ingredient of existing as a human being from the day you are born until you meet your Maker.

Yet, for most people, food is something to be taken for granted or scarcely thought about. We grab a sandwich, boil an egg, order a pizza, watch Masterchef and strive to emulate the cognoscenti, or switch off the TV as soon as Gregg Wallace turns up.

Prof Alexandra Johnstone doesn’t view matters in that light. On the contrary, as a member of the Rowett Institute’s executive committee in Aberdeen and theme lead for nutrition, obesity and disease, she realises that what we consume, when, where and how we eat it and how much it costs are burning questions for so many of us.

Is the UK the sick man of Europe?

She’s the opposite of an academic dwelling in an ivory tower, as I discovered when I met her in her office. The subject is at the top of the agenda, whether it’s in the UK Government’s plans to ban junk food advertising and access to chips with everything, to the rising problems posed by the cost-of-living crisis.

And Alex, as she is happy to be called, didn’t hold back about the impact of the latter and the aftermath of the pandemic in a week when Britain was described as the “sick man of Europe” in a new report which highlighted serious concerns about a rise in the number of people off work due to long-term illness.

It argues that challenges facing the nation have reached “historic proportions”, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research.

Prof Alex Johnstone
Prof Alex Johnstone is concerned about the rise in obesity in Britain. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “It is a very stark reality and you just need to go to different communities to see what the challenges are. It could be access to food if you think about the rural environment, it could be cost, it could be accessibility, so these are all different issues which need to be addressed for the UK to have a healthier population.

“It’s interesting that the UK Government seems to be targeting young people and children with their recent statements on junk food advertising.

“So that’s going to be banned, while they are also devising policies around product placement in supermarkets. These are all about changing the food environment to make it easier for families and children to make healthier choices.”

Boris Johnson promised the same

Alex smiled – or was it a grimace? – when I mentioned that former PM, Boris Johnson, had talked about introducing similar initiatives when he was in Downing Street.

But she replied: “I agree with your sentiment that we’re reinventing the wheel, but I sincerely hope these policies will be followed through and supported by the government. This is incredibly important work and I think it can make a difference.”

Prof Alex Johnstone
Prof Alex Johnstone is in a portrait of the first five female professors at the Rowett in Aberdeen Pic: Kath Flannery

However, there are no easy answers to these issues. With energy prices poised to rise again next month, even as food bank usage increases across the country, Alex is aware that many in the region are confronted by the invidious choice of heating or eating.

And, without stepping on any political eggshells, she reacted with humanity to those who occasionally wonder where their next meal is coming from.

‘We need a different food environment’

She said: “It’s a terrible situation to be in that you can’t afford to buy the food that you need to feed your family.

“We need a different food environment that supports families, and mothers, to be able to create healthy, environmentally and culturally acceptable foods that allow people to feed and fuel themselves and their families.

Prof Alex Johnstone
Prof Alex Johnstone believes it is a huge challenge to tackle food poverty. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And that’s what I call the paradox of obesity. It’s having access to healthy food which is not limited by income. It’s not a question of having 24-hour access to supermarkets, it’s about what funds are available to you.

“If you speak to most people and ask them to make a self-assessment about their quality of diet, most will be able to identify areas in which they could improve.

You can have the occasional treat

“And that has to be backed up over a prolonged period to gain the benefits of shifting towards a more healthy and balanced diet.

“Every eating episode is an opportunity to positively improve your health. That’s not to say that you can’t enjoy treats now and again, but we don’t need them all the time.”

Alex joined the Rowett as a Masters student in the 1990s and, at that stage, insists she had no intention of choosing research as a career path.

Yet it’s a measure of the strides which she and some of her colleagues have taken that a portrait of the institute’s first five female professors, created by Dundee artist Maggie Milne, was unveiled on International Women’s Day in 2022.

Being part of a team is so positive

The piece, which depicted Baukje de Roos, Lora Heisler, Jennie MacDiarmid, Lynda Williams and Alex, was an indication of the progress which has been made.

But the Caithness native, who grew up in Golspie before moving to Aberdeen, isn’t interested in personal glory or hogging the limelight.

In her eyes, it’s a team effort where volunteer support is invaluable.

Prof Alex Johnstone
Prof Alex Johnstone will be involved in the Aberdeen Science Festival, TechFest. Pic: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “I love the job and I especially enjoy leading a team and encouraging young people to find opportunities and create pathways of their own.

“I’ve been at the Rowett for more than 25 years and have been here long enough to see significant changes and women having an equal partnership.

‘The Rowett is quite unique’

“I promote that, but I also promote equality for all and the Rowett is quite unique because we are so diverse. There’s the chance to continuously learn from others.

“I think it’s really important that the research we do is translatable into the real world and, in the past, that has occasionally involved supermarket shelves.

Professor Alexandra Johnstone montage.
Professor Alex Johnstone fears the cost-of-living crisis is a “terrible situation” for many people. Image: DCT Media

Alex was approached by M&S to spearhead a collaboration to advise and guide the company in its development of a new food range, Balanced for You, which was produced after extensive research with human volunteers. And the quest carries on.

This weekend, she and her colleagues will be involved in the latest TechFest as part of a family event which will include hands-on workshops on zero-waste cooking, making meals on a budget and healthy and sustainable food.

And now she’s looking for volunteers for another project.

Can you help Prof Alex Johnstone out?

She explained: “We’re running a new study on time-restricted eating and want to recruit people to take part. It’s a small study – we’re looking for 10 males and females who want to lose weight.

The Rowett Institute
The Rowett Institute in Aberdeen carries out key work in food nutrition. Pic: Kath Flannery.

“People can contact us through the Rowett website (abdn.ac.uk/rowett/).  My research wouldn’t be possible without the input of volunteers.”

This is not just top-class scientific work.

This is the Rowett pushing the boundaries and planning for the future.

The TechFest programme can be found at: techfest.org.uk

More from Lifestyle

The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
Aberdeen racing driver puts 'superb' home on the market for £740,000
Rachel Anderson, left, and Flora Watson in one of Roxburghe House's palliative care rooms. The two NHS nurses have been based in the building since before it opened in 2004. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The inside story of Roxburghe House as Aberdeen palliative care unit marks 20 years
The Sweet Adelines' director Sophie Radcliffe first sang with the group at 14. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Local Hero: Sophie Radcliffe is keeping barbershop singing alive as Sweet Adelines prepare for…
People standing facing away with their arms around each other.
Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
person sailing on blue water with sand and blue sky behind.
Seas the day and make a splash with Findhorn Watersports this year
Rachel Hives won't let FND stop her from competing in CrossFit. Image: Rachel Hives.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit 'dream come true'
This is where it started to get tough. Reporter Andy Morton on the air bike at The Quad in Bridge of Don. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Did I throw up when I tried Sport Aberdeen's new The Quad room?
Black Isle Bar general manager Andy Simpson in the Church Street bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Black Isle Bar: City centre pub's boom in popularity proved Inverness's appetite for craft…
Has CalMac n'cheese changed.
CalMac n' cheese 'falls off top spot' - but has the recipe changed?

Conversation