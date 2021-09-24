Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Cheryl pulls out of Birmingham Pride following death of Sarah Harding

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 2:25 pm
Cheryl has pulled out of Birmingham Pride (Ian West/PA)
Cheryl has pulled out of appearing at Birmingham Pride, saying she is not “emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform” following the death of Sarah Harding.

Her Girls Aloud bandmate died on September 5 aged 39 after revealing last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Cheryl, 38, was due to headline the pride event this weekend, alongside acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Katy B.

Sarah Harding death
Sarah Harding died on September 5 (Yui Mok/PA)

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “Saying goodbye to somebody you spent such a massive piece of your life with is like nothing else. My heart is heavy.

“Grief is such a harsh experience and an absolutely rollercoaster of emotions. Questions without answers and pain without resolve. So tumultuous and constant.

“With that said I am sorry but I really am not emotionally, mentally or physically able to perform for you this Saturday at Birmingham Pride.

“I apologise wholeheartedly and I can only hope for your understanding (I promise I will make it up to you somehow).

“I feel now I just need some time to sit with my feelings and process the grief. Nothing prepares you for this bit.”

Harding’s death was announced on Instagram by her mother Marie, who said her “beautiful” daughter was “a bright shining star”.

Earlier this year, Harding said she was told by a doctor that she would probably not be alive next Christmas.

Cheryl, then Cheryl Tweedy, was part of Girls Aloud with Harding, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts from their formation on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

There was an outpouring of tributes after Harding’s death was announced.

Coyle said she was “absolutely devastated” while Walsh remembered her as someone who “loved, lived and laughed so hard”.

