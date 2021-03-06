Piers Morgan hails ‘historic moment’ as he gets coronavirus vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Piers Morgan has become the latest famous face to have the coronavirus vaccine.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, received a first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab at the Violet Melchett centre in Chelsea, west London, and praised the work of the NHS staff and volunteers.

Morgan, who has been advocating on air for people to accept the vaccine when offered, shared a video of himself having the injection on Twitter with the caption: “Jabbed!

JABBED! Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service. In and out in 9 minutes! Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment… 👇 pic.twitter.com/YUjpXUSg0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2021

In the clip, the former tabloid newspaper editor jokes about his age with the doctors before describing the centre’s operation as “amazingly efficient”.

“Literally I was whizzed through, the line was quick, we were told exactly where to go. You treated me like the idiot I am, nothing was left to chance,” he adds.

Celebrities have been at the forefront of the effort to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

Other celebrities to get the jab include Sir David Attenborough, Sir Tony Robinson and Sir Ian McKellen.