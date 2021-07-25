Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News

Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian records fewer than 100 cases for second day in a row

By Ellie Milne
July 25, 2021, 2:50 pm Updated: July 25, 2021, 3:59 pm
Post Thumbnail

NHS Grampian has recorded fewer than 100 new cases of Covid for the second day in a row.

The health board has recorded 94 new cases in the past 24 hours with 45 in Aberdeen City, 31 in Aberdeenshire and 18 in Moray.

Sunday, July 25, is the second day in a row fewer than 100 cases have been reported in the area – the first time since June 21.

In the Highlands, 41 new cases were recorded with a further four in the Western Isles, four in Orkney and three in Shetland.

As of yesterday, NHS Grampian remained the fourth highest board for Covid cases in Scotland. 

Across Scotland

According to the latest Scottish Government data, a total of 1,237 positive cases have been recorded across the country with a 7.5% positivity rate.

However, Public Health Scotland has not received any data from NHS Tayside laboratories since the afternoon of July 23.

No deaths have been announced in the past 24 hours, although register offices are now generally closed at weekends.

A total of 480 people are currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, which is two more than yesterday.

A further four people are in intensive care which brings the total to 64.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 3,997,105 people have now received their first does of the vaccine, while 3,079,492 have also received their second.

The Press & Journal recently spoke to experts to get answers to some of the key questions about the Covid vaccine. 

Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal