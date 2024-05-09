What the papers say – May 9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – May 9

By Press Association
What the papers say – May 9 (Peter Bryne/PA)
What the papers say – May 9 (Peter Bryne/PA)

A Tory MP crossing the floor before the Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.

The Times, Independent and the Daily Express lead with Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, defecting from the Conservatives to Labour due to Rishi Sunak’s “tired and chaotic government”.

The i leads with a piece claiming that even interest rate cuts would not save Rishi Sunak from a loss in the general election.

The Daily Telegraph runs a story about Lord David Cameron, who called on the European Union to take a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mail reports on a warning from a Tory chairman, Richard Holden, who warns the UK is at risk of sectarian politics if Sir Keir Starmer is elected.

The Financial Times reports on an enormous shift in the stock market, with 1.5 trillion dollars (£1.2 trillion) set to leave the financial sector as lockdown trends fade.

The Metro features an incredible story of a British baby born deaf who has been cured of her ailment with a breakthrough gene treatment.

The Guardian says climate scientists are growing concerned as the global temperature looks set to rise.

The Daily Mirror reports on division in the royal family, with the Duke of Sussex “worlds apart” from his father, King Charles, despite only being around two miles from each other.

And the Daily Star says the younger generation is not using well-used slang from previous generations, with “git” and “nitwit” on the outer.