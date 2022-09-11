Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers and their families in Deeside lined their tractors near Banchory in a guard of honour as the Queen’s coffin passed.

Thousands lined the streets of cities, towns and villages along the 175-mile journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

As the coffin – draped in the Scottish standard – passed near Banchory, 40 farm vehicles lined up on fields on either side of the road.

Tractors and one combine harvester were stationed with over 100 people, including farmers and their families paying their respects to the Queen in this unique way.

The Queen was a big supporter of agriculture and was the patron of several farming organisations, including the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.

Rodney Blackhall, who organised the tribute, wanted to show the respects of the Deeside farming community, in an area that was much-loved by the Queen.

He said: “The Queen had given tremendous dedication to the people and the country, and so we wanted to show our respects with a guard of honour.

“The Royal Family have been big supporters of agriculture and especially the Queen who was the patron of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society until 2010 when Princess Anne took over.

‘We should get together and bring our tractors’

“I was thinking how could we, as farmers, get together and show our respect for the Queen, and since agriculture was always an interest to the Royal Family, I thought we should get together and bring our tractors along too.”

And not only farmers and their families were there, as Mr Blackhall spread the word about plans to set up in a neighbour’s field to watch the cortege pass by.

He said it was easy to convince people to come out and by word of mouth, many of the residents from in and around Banchory also arrived with their families.

Mr Blackhall said it was a “very poignant moment” as the coffin passed the line of tractors at around 11.15am, with a silence descending on the gathering.

He said as people watched on there was a “sense of people coming together” to honour a very special person.

While the arrangements were last minute, Mr Blackhall says it was very telling how many people came to see the cortege and how much they admired a life well lived.